IOL Chemicals Gets CEP Approval for Its Minoxidil API

8 Dec 2025 , 01:07 PM

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced that the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and Health Care has issued a Certificate of Suitability for its Minoxidil active pharmaceutical ingredient.

The certification was granted on 4 December 2025 and confirms that the company’s Minoxidil manufacturing process aligns with the standards outlined in the European Pharmacopoeia.

Minoxidil is widely used as a topical treatment for hereditary hair loss and remains one of the most commonly prescribed dermatology ingredients globally. The CEP status enables the company to supply Minoxidil to European markets and several other regulated regions without undergoing additional regulatory assessments.

IOL Chemicals noted in its exchange filing that the approval marks an important step in expanding its presence in high value API categories. The company’s Senior Vice President and Company Secretary, Abhay Raj Singh, stated that the certification strengthens the organisation’s API portfolio and supports its global expansion strategy.

IOL Chemicals, known as one of India’s largest producers of Ibuprofen API, has been increasing its focus on speciality APIs to diversify its revenue mix. The Minoxidil approval is expected to improve export opportunities as demand for dermatology and hair care related APIs continues to rise in global markets.

