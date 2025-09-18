No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.91
0.09
0.09
0.09
Preference Capital
0
0.06
0.06
0
Reserves
92.04
78.44
53.35
50.1
Net Worth
103.95
78.59
53.5
50.19
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,172.8
|23.67
|11,47,946.81
|12,552
|3.97
|52,788
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,523
|24.42
|6,32,713.93
|6,114
|2.82
|35,275
|203.74
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,481.25
|31.71
|4,01,961.64
|2,888
|4.05
|13,073
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
254.15
|21.95
|2,66,439.86
|3,696.1
|2.36
|17,195.4
|60
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,423.8
|34.67
|1,60,770.53
|1,297.4
|1.2
|9,421.1
|736.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Plot No 13 Railway Colony E-8,
Arera Colony Trilanga Huzur,
Madhya Pradesh - 462039
Tel: +91 755 355 9207
Website: http://www.nsbbpo.com
Email: ipo@nsbbpo.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by NSB BPO Solutions Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.