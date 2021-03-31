NSB BPO Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

You should read the following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations together with our restated financial statements included in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus. You should also read the section entitled "Risk Factors" on page 22, which discusses a number of factors, risks and contingencies that could affect our financial condition and results of operations. The following discussion relates to our Company and is based on our restated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP, the Companies Act and the SEBI Regulations. Portions of the following discussion are also based on internally prepared statistical information and on other sources.

Our financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP, the Companies Act and the ICDR Regulations and restated as described in the report of our auditor dated February 25, 2024 which is included in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus under "Financial Statements". The Restated Financial Information has been prepared on a basis that differs in certain material respects from generally accepted accounting principles in other jurisdictions, including US GAAP and IFRS. Our financial year ends on March 31 of each year, and all references to a particular financial year are to the twelve-month period ended March 31 of that year.

Significant Developments Subsequent to the Last Financial Period

In the opinion of the Board of Directors of our Company, since the date of the last financial statements disclosed in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there have not arisen any circumstance that materially or adversely affect or are likely to affect the business or profitability of our Company or the value of its assets or its ability to pay its material liabilities within the next twelve months.

Key factors affecting the results of operation:

Our Companys future results of operations could be affected potentially by the following factors:

Economic conditions in the markets in which we operate

Our results of operations are dependent on the overall economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, including India. Any change in macro-economic conditions in these markets, including changes in interest rates, government policies or taxation and political, economic or other developments could affect our business and results of operations. The iron and steel market in India may perform differently and be subject to market and regulatory developments that are dissimilar to the markets in other parts of the world. While stronger macro-economic conditions tend to result into higher demand for our products, weaker macro-economic conditions tend to result into lower demand. Change in demand in the market segments we currently supply or improvement/deterioration in the market or a change in regulations, customs, taxes or other trade barriers or restrictions could affect our operations and financial condition.

Regulatory developments

Our Company is regulated by the Companies Act and some of its activities are subject to supervision and regulation by statutory and regulatory authorities. It is therefore subject to changes in Indian law, as well as to changes in regulation and government policies and accounting principles.

Our investments in new products and distribution channels may not be profitable and may be loss-making

In order to maintain a competitive position, we continue to invest in new home healthcare products. Our investments in new products or distribution channels, such as e-commerce and delivery platforms, whether developed in-house or through third parties, may be less profitable than what we have experienced historically, may be loss-making, may consume substantial financial resources and/or may divert managements attention from existing operations, all of which could materially and adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Description of the major components of revenue and expense items: -

Our total revenue consists of revenue from sale of Services and sale of Goods and other income.

Revenue

Revenue from Operations

Our revenue from operations primarily accrues from sale of BPO services and services related to the same.

Expenses

Purchases comprised of purchases of FMCG and staples goods like Daal, Sugar, Rice, dry fruits, fruits and vegetables etc. for trading.

Employee Benefit expense includes, salaries & wages, bonus, incentives, contribution to gratuity and other funds and staff welfare expenses.

Other expenses mainly include expenses towards Rent for BPO Centres, electricity, communication expenses, legal & professional fees, office expenses, Travelling Expenses, DG Set expenses etc.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses comprised depreciation on fixed assets both tangible and intangible. Tax Expense

Our tax expense or credit for the period represents the tax payable on the current periods taxable income based on the applicable income tax rate for each jurisdiction adjusted by changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities attributable to temporary differences and to unused tax losses.

OUR SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

For Significant accounting policies please refer Significant Accounting Policies, "Annexure IV" beginning under "Auditors Report and Financial Information of our Company" on page 101.

DISCUSSION ON RESULTS OF OPERATIONS:

The following discussion on results of operations should be read in conjunction with the audited financial results of our Company for the period ended September 30, 2023 and financial years ended March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021.

For the 6 months period ended September 30, 2023

(? lakhs)

Particulars For the period ended 30.09.23 % of Total Income Income Revenue from Operations 5,078.84 99.09 Other Income 46.72 0.91 Total Revenue 5,125.56 100.00 Expenditure Purchases 68.13 1.33 Employee Benefit Expenses 3,315.57 64.69 Other Expenses 1,124.66 21.94

Total (B) 4,508.36 87.96 Profit Before Interest, Depreciation and Tax 617.20 12.04 Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses 176.52 3.44 Profit Before Interest and Tax 440.68 8.60 Financial Charges 158.60 3.09 Profit before Taxation 282.08 5.50 Total Taxes 76.20 1.49 Profit After Tax but Before Extra ordinary Items 205.88 4.02

Total Income : We recorded Operational Revenue of ? 5078.84 Lakhs and Other Income earned by us was ? 46.72 Lakhs. Total Income for the period ended September 30, 2023 was ? 5125.56 Lakhs.

Total Operating Expenses: The total operating expenditure amounted to ? 4508.36 lakhs which was 87.96% of the Total Income.

Purchases amounted to ? 68.13 lakhs which was 1.33% of the Total Income. Other Expenses stood at ? 1124.66 lakhs which was 21.94% of the Total Income.

Employee Benefit Expenses stood at ? 3315.57 lakhs which was 64.69% of the Total Income.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses: Depreciation and Amortization cost worked out to ? 176.52 lakhs, which is 3.44% of our Total Income.

Financial Charges: Financial Charges amounted to ? 158.60 lakhs, which is 3.09% of our Total Income.

Tax Expenses: Tax Expenses for the period were ? 76.20 Lakhs.

Profits: Our PBIDT stood at ? 617.20 lakhs for the period ended September 30, 2023 with the PBIDT margin of 12.04%. We recorded Net Profit after tax of ? 205.88 lakhs. Our Net Profit Margin stood at 4.02%.

Comparison of Financial Years ended March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021

(? lakhs)

Particulars 31.03.23 31.03.22 31.03.21 Income Revenue from Operations 11,424.04 10,059.84 9,545.19 Increase/Decrease (%) 13.56% 5.39% Other Income 25.83 18.13 71.38 Total Income 11,449.87 10,077.97 9,616.57 Increase/Decrease (%) 13.61% 4.80% 236.67% Expenditure Purchases 1,681.31 2,220.76 3,302.28 Increase/Decrease (%) -24.29% -32.75% % to Total Income 14.68% 22.04% 34.34% Employee Benefit Expenses 6,206.91 4,558.30 3,423.91

Increase/Decrease (%) 36.17% 33.13% % to Total Income 54.21% 45.23% 35.60% Other Expenses 2,747.85 2,233.25 1,955.04 Increase/Decrease (%) 23.04% 14.23% % to Total Income 24.00% 22.16% 20.33% Total Operating Expenditure 10,636.07 9,012.31 8,681.23 Increase/Decrease (%) 18.02% 3.81% % to Total Income 92.89% 89.43% 90.27% PBIDT 813.80 1,065.66 935.34 Increase/Decrease (%) -23.63% 13.93% % to Total Income 7.11% 10.57% 9.73% Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 326.05 373.11 422.66 Increase/Decrease (%) -12.61% -11.72% % to Total Income 2.85% 3.70% 4.40% Profit Before Interest and Tax 487.75 692.55 512.68 Increase/Decrease (%) -29.57% 35.08% % to Total Income 4.26% 6.87% 5.33% Financial Charges 294.42 257.87 298.07 Increase/Decrease (%) 14.17% -13.49% % to Total Income 2.57% 2.56% 3.10% Profit before Taxation 193.33 434.68 214.61 Increase/Decrease (%) -55.52% 102.54% % to Total Income 1.69% 4.31% 2.23% Tax Effect -21.27 109.59 56.51 Increase/Decrease (%) -119.41% 93.93% % to Total Income -0.19% 1.09% 0.59% Profit After Tax but Before Extra ordinary Items 214.60 325.09 158.10 Increase/Decrease (%) -33.99% 105.62% % to Total Income 1.87% 3.23% 1.64% Total Adjustments for Extraordinary Items 1,300.00 0.00 0.00 Increase/Decrease (%) 100.00% NA

% to Total Income 11.35% 0.00% 0.00% Profit After Tax after Extra ordinary Items -1,085.40 325.09 158.10 Increase/Decrease (%) -433.88% 105.62% % to Total Income -9.48% 3.23% 1.64%

Comparison of FY 2023 with FY 2022:

Revenue from operations

The Revenue from operations for the FY 2023 is ? 11424.04 lakhs as compared to ? 10059.84 lakhs during the FY 2022 showing an increase of 13.56%. The sale of services was ? 9623.62 lakhs and the revenue from trading of goods was ? 1800.42 lakhs for the Fiscal 2023. The sale of services was ? 7726.83 lakhs and the revenue from trading of goods was ? 2333.01 lakhs for the Fiscal 2022. This increase was primarily due to increase in sale of services during FY 2023 after full-fledged opening up of all offices post Covid 19.

Other Income for the FY 2023 and FY 2022 was ? 25.83 lakhs and ? 18.13 lakhs respectively. Hence the Total Income was for the FY 2023 and FY 2022 was ? 11449.87 lakhs and ? 10077.97 lakhs respectively.

Expenditure:

Purchases

Purchases of trading goods was ? 1681.31 lakhs for FY 2023 and ? 2220.76 lakhs for FY 2022. This decrease was mainly due to decrease in purchases in line with decrease in trading of goods.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Employee Benefit Expenses increased from ? 4558.30 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2022 to ? 6206.91 lakhs for FY 2023 showing a increase of 36.17%. This increase was mainly due to increase in staff salary, incentives, bonus and number of employees. Employee Benefit Expenses stood at 54.21% and 45.23% of Total income for FY 2023 and FY 2022, respectively.

Other Expenses

Other Expenses increased to ? 2747.85 lakhs for FY 2023 from ? 2233.25 lakhs for FY 2022 showing an increase of 23.04%. Other Expenses was 24.00% of Total income during FY 2023 as against 22.16% during FY 2022.

EBIDTA

EBIDTA decreased from ? 1065.66 lakhs for FY 2022 to ? 813.80 lakhs for FY 2023. This decrease was mainly due to increase in employee expenses as discussed above. During FY 2023, our Company recorded EBIDTA margin of 7.11% of the Total income as against 10.57% during FY 2022.

Depreciation

Depreciation on fixed assets was 2.85% of Total income during FY 2023 as compared to 3.70% during FY 2022. The total depreciation during FY 2023 was ? 326.05 lakhs and during FY 2022 it was ? 373.11 lakhs.

Interest and Financial Charges

Interest and Financial Charges increased from ? 257.87 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2022 to ? 294.42 lakhs for FY 2023 showing a increase of 14.17%. This increase was mainly due to increase in interest on borrowings and other borrowing cost. Interest and Financial Charges stood at 2.56% and 2.57% of Total income for FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively.

Profit after Tax and restatement adjustment but before Extra-ordinary item (PAT before Extra-ordinary item)

PAT before Extra-ordinary item decreased from ? 325.09 lakhs for the FY 2022 to a Profit of ? 214.60 lakhs in FY 2023. This decrease was mainly on account of increase in expenditure and other reasons as detailed above. During FY 2023, our Company recorded PAT before Extra-ordinary item margin of 1.87% for FY 2023 as against a margin of 3.23% for FY 2022.

Profit after Tax and restatement adjustment and Extra-ordinary item (PAT after Extra-ordinary item)

PAT after Extra-ordinary item of ? 325.09 lakhs for the FY 2022 turned to a loss of ? -1085.40 lakhs in FY 2023. This decrease was mainly on account of forfeiture of CCD amounting to ? 1,300 Lakhs held in one of the group companies, On Door Concepts Limited to facilitate their IPO. During FY 2023, our Company recorded Loss after Extra-ordinary item margin of 9.48% for FY 2023 as against positive margin of 3.23% for FY 2022.

Comparison of FY 2022 with FY 2021:

Revenue from operations

The Revenue from operations for the FY 2022 is ? 10059.84 lakhs as compared to ? 9545.19 lakhs during the FY 2021 showing an increase of 5.39%. This increase was primarily due to increase in services sales during FY 2022.

Other Income for the FY 2021 and FY 2022 was ? 71.38 lakhs and ? 18.13 lakhs respectively. Hence the Total Income was for the FY 2021 and FY 2022 was ? 9616.57 lakhs and ? 10077.97 lakhs respectively.

Expenditure:

Purchases

Purchases was ? 3302.28 lakhs for FY 2021 and ? 2220.76 lakhs for FY 2022. This decrease was mainly due to decrease in purchases in line with decrease in trading of goods during FY 2022.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Employee Benefit Expenses increased from ? 3423.91 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2021 to ? 4558.30 lakhs for FY 2022 showing a increase of 33.13%. This increase was mainly due to increase in staff salary & wages, bonus and staff welfare expenses. Employee Benefit Expenses stood at 35.60% and 45.23% of Total income for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively.

Other Expenses

Other Expenses increased from ? 1955.04 lakhs for FY 2021 to ? 2233.25 lakhs for FY 2022 showing an increase of 14.23%. Other Expenses was 20.33% of Total income during FY 2021 as against 22.16% during FY 2022.

EBIDTA

EBIDTA increased to ? 1065.66 lakhs for FY 2022 from ? 935.34 lakhs for FY 2021. During FY 2021, our Company recorded EBIDTA margin of 9.73% of the Total income as against 10.57% during FY 2022.

Depreciation

Depreciation on fixed assets was 4.40% of Total income during FY 2021 as compared to 3.70% during FY 2022. The total depreciation during FY 2021 was ? 422.66 lakhs and during FY 2022 it was ? 373.11 lakhs.

Interest and Financial Charges

Interest and Financial Charges decreased to ? 257.87 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2022 from ? 298.07 lakhs for FY 2021 showing a decrease of 13.49%. This decrease was mainly due to decrease in interest on borrowings and other

borrowing costs. Interest and Financial Charges stood at 2.56% and 3.10% of Total income for FY 2022 and FY 2021, respectively.

Profit after Tax and restatement adjustment and Extra-ordinary item (Loss after Extra-ordinary item)

There was no Extra-ordinary item during the year.

PAT increased to ? 325.09 lakhs for the FY 2022 from PAT of ? 158.10 lakhs in FY 2021. This increase was mainly on account of increase in revenue from operations and other reasons as detailed above. During FY 2021, our Company recorded PAT margin of 1.64% as against PAT margin of 3.23% for FY 2022.

Cash Flows

The following table sets forth certain information concerning our cash flows for the periods indicated:

(? in lakhs)

PARTICULARS 30.09.23 31.03.23 31.03.22 31.03.21 Net cash generated from operation 584.67 914.02 781.04 309.72 Net cash (used) in investing activities -200.48 -5,569.65 -104.18 -100.05 Net cash generated/(used) in financing activities -388.34 4,674.94 -784.05 -155.95 Net Increase / ( Decrease ) in cash and cash equivalents -4.15 19.31 -107.19 53.72 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 51.98 32.67 139.86 86.14 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 47.83 51.98 32.67 139.86

FACTORS THAT MAY AFFECT THE RESULTS OF THE OPERATIONS:

Unusual or infrequent events or transactions An outbreak of COVID-19 was recognised as a pandemic by the WHO on March 11, 2020. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the governments of many countries, including India, have taken preventive or protective actions such as imposing country-wide lockdowns, as well as restrictions on travel and business operations. Due to a government mandated lockdown in India, we had to shut down our offices. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing operations. Our business has been subject, and we expect it to continue to be subject, to significant economic changes arising from the trends identified above in ‘Factors Affecting our Results of Operations and the uncertainties described in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors beginning on page 22 of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus. To our knowledge, except as we have described in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there are no known factors which we expect to bring about significant economic changes. Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on sales, revenue, or income from continuing operations. Apart from the risks as disclosed under Section titled "Risk Factors" on page 22 in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, in our opinion there are no other known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations. Future changes in relationship between costs and revenues, in case of events such as future increase in labour or material costs or prices that will cause a material change are known. Our Companys future costs and revenues will be determined by demand/supply situation, government policies and prices quoted by service providers. Extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increased sales volume, introduction of new products or services or increased sales prices. Changes in revenues during the last three fiscal years are explained in "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition & Results of Operations" under the subsection "Comparison of Financial Years ended March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021" under the respective paragraphs titled "Operating Revenue". Total turnover of each major industry segment in which the issuer company operated. For details on the total turnover of the industry please refer to "Industry Overview" on page 80. Status of any publicly announced new products or business segment. Our Company has not announced any new product or business segment. The extent to which business is seasonal. Our business is not seasonal in nature. Any significant dependence on a single or few suppliers or customers. 2023 2022 2021 Customers contribution Top 10 (%) 85.22% 87.40% 87.28% 92.78% Suppliers contribution Top 10 (%) 44.88% 27.74% 19.33% 26.65% Competitive conditions.

Competitive conditions are as described under "Industry Overview" and "Our Business" on pages 80 and 87, respectively.