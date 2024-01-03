NSB BPO Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.91
0.09
0.09
0.09
Preference Capital
0
0.06
0.06
0
Reserves
92.04
78.44
53.35
50.1
Net Worth
103.95
78.59
53.5
50.19
Minority Interest
Debt
28.03
40.31
28.87
34.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
131.98
118.9
82.37
84.23
Fixed Assets
14.69
14.31
16.77
19.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
68.02
69.75
14.82
14.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.96
1.79
1.57
1.28
Networking Capital
39.14
32.52
48.83
46.85
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
42.49
34.26
53.79
50.14
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.56
9.37
8.95
9.6
Sundry Creditors
-5.23
-4.57
-7.2
-6.35
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.68
-6.54
-6.71
-6.54
Cash
8.17
0.52
0.33
1.4
Total Assets
131.98
118.89
82.32
84.23
