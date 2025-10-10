No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.87
2.62
2.62
2.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.47
4.11
2.21
1.66
Net Worth
10.34
6.73
4.83
4.28
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,168.05
|37.26
|2,85,641.25
|2,178
|0.3
|30,727
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
173.8
|14.64
|2,16,968.52
|3,523.25
|2.07
|30,599.1
|128
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,015.05
|21.44
|1,03,544.04
|1,623.9
|0.2
|12,420.42
|487.83
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
772.65
|24.06
|63,698.78
|641.64
|0.39
|10,340.51
|196.46
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
132.25
|19.28
|54,626.2
|685.48
|1.21
|25,921.46
|134.74
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
AJAYKUMAR BALWANTRAI MITTAL
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
Atul Balwantrai Mittal
Non Executive Director
Sushiladevi Balwantrai Mittal
Independent Director
Aishwarya Singhvi
Independent Director
Dhruvi Kapadia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hirenkumar Babubhai Patel
No.01 Sona Roopa Apartment Opp,
Lal Bunglow C.G.Rd Navrangpura,
Gujarat - 380009
Tel: +91 79264 05484
Website: http://www.mittalsectionslimited.com
Email: info@mittalsections.com
Summary
Reports by Mittal Sections Ltd
