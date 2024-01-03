Mittal Sections Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,168.05
|37.26
|2,85,641.25
|2,178
|0.3
|30,727
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
173.8
|14.64
|2,16,968.52
|3,523.25
|2.07
|30,599.1
|128
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,015.05
|21.44
|1,03,544.04
|1,623.9
|0.2
|12,420.42
|487.83
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
772.65
|24.06
|63,698.78
|641.64
|0.39
|10,340.51
|196.46
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
132.25
|19.28
|54,626.2
|685.48
|1.21
|25,921.46
|134.74
