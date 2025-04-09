Charges Explained

SECURITIES/COMMODITIES TRANSACTION TAX The government levies this tax on investors and traders when making transactions on the stock exchanges. Levied on both buy and sell orders in case of equity delivery and only on sell orders if the trade is Intraday or F&O.

TRANSACTION CHARGES Transaction charges include exchange transaction charges levied by Exchange (BSE, NSE, MCX) on all trades and clearing charges levied by Clearing member (NSSL) for settling CDS & MCX transactions. It is generally specified in terms of rupees per crore of turnover.

CALL & TRADE

An additional charge of Rs 50 will be levied, if: Orders are placed through our support or dealing desk.

Squaring off of Intraday orders (MIS/BO/CO) through our RMS team before the closing of the market.

In case the entry order is executed by investors in multiple trades, Stop Loss/Target Orders will be placed separately for Bracket Orders. All brokerage charges, including Call & Trade, will be billed per executed order for auto square off.

GST

The Goods and Services Tax is levied by the government on the services provided. For brokerage and transaction charges, the GST is levied at 18%.

STAMP CHARGES

Stamp Charges are levied on shares, debentures, currency, derivatives etc. The government has revised the Stamp Duty Rates from July 1, 2020. Please refer to the brokerage table above for the current rates.

SEBI CHARGES

SEBI charges flat Rs 5 per crore of turnover or transaction value as a charge for regulating and managing the financial markets.

ACCOUNT MAINTENANCE CHARGES (AMC):

0 (zero) for the first year. Rs 250 + GST from the next year onwards.

DEPOSITORY PARTICIPANT (DP) CHARGES