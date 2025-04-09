IIFL as a Stockbroker make up for a crucial link between the stock exchanges and the investors. They provide specialised services and execute various transactions to assist investors in the trading process. These stockbrokers charge a small fee called brokerage fee for managing and providing services such as buying, selling, negotiations, consultations, and delivery. This fee is the main source of income for stockbrokers.
|PLAN NAME
|INVESTOR PLAN (Online Plus)
|Minimum Margin
|₹ 0
|Monthly subscription
|₹ 0
|Brokerage Charges
|Equity Delivery %
|0.25%
|Equity Intraday/ Futures (per lot)
|0.025%
|Index Options (per lot)
|₹ 75
|Stock Options (per lot)
|₹ 25
|Commodity, Currency trading
|0.025%
|Currency Options (Per lot)
|₹ 8
|Currency Futures (Per lot)
|₹ 20
|Commodity Options (Per lot)
|Gold
|₹ 125
|Silver
|₹ 80
|Crude Oil
|₹ 80
|Copper
|₹ 65
|Zinc
|₹ 65
|Gold Mini
|₹ 10
|Annual Charges
|Account Opening Charges (one-time)
|₹ 0
|First Year Annual Maintenance
|₹ 0
|Annual Maintenance (from 2nd year)
|₹ 250
|Others Charges
|DP transaction charge Credit
|₹ 0
|DP transaction charge Debit
|₹ 25
|Delayed payment charge (p.a.)
|18 %
|System & Risk square off
|₹ 100
|Call & Trade
|₹ 0
|Pledge & Unpledge charges/ ISIN (customer initiated)
|₹ 10
|Re-pledge and Release charges/ ISIN (collaterals)
|₹ 1
|Pledge Invocation Charges
|₹ 15
|Pledge Closure
|₹ 0
|Demat/ Remat Charges
|₹ 15
|Payment Gateway Charges
|₹ 0
|Conversion of MF units/ Destatementization Per SOA
|₹ 0
|Reconversion of MF units in to SOA or Redemption/ Restatementization Per SOA
|₹ 0
|Re-issuance of (Additional) New DIS
|₹ 100
|Postal Charges for physical dispatch
|₹ 40
|Pledge charge (Broker Margin Funding)
|₹ 50
|Courier/ physical printing (when requested)
|₹ 100
|Access to services
|Research Report
|Yes
|Intra-day calls
|Yes
|Market Guru seminars
|No
|Trader Terminal EXE
|No
|Dedicated RM
|No
|Analyst/ Investment advisor meetings
|No
An additional charge of Rs 50 will be levied, if:
The Goods and Services Tax is levied by the government on the services provided. For brokerage and transaction charges, the GST is levied at 18%.
Stamp Charges are levied on shares, debentures, currency, derivatives etc. The government has revised the Stamp Duty Rates from July 1, 2020. Please refer to the brokerage table above for the current rates.
SEBI charges flat Rs 5 per crore of turnover or transaction value as a charge for regulating and managing the financial markets.
0 (zero) for the first year. Rs 250 + GST from the next year onwards.
These charges are levied by IIFL (Participant) and CDSL, NSDL (Depositories) together. The charges are Rs 25 + GST per scrip (irrespective of the order quantity) on the day of selling stocks.