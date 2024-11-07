iifl-logo-icon 1
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Board Meeting

1,044.6
(0.53%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:54:58 AM

Max Healthcare CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Max Healthcare Institute Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting1 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
Max Healthcare Institute Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 1, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202416 May 2024
Max Healthcare Institute Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results and recommend Final Dividend if any Outcome of Board meeting held on May 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
Max Healthcare Institute Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)

Max Healthcare: Related News

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

7 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

Operating EBITDA was ₹566 Crore, excluding an ₹18 Crore loss from the new MSSH Dwarka facility and ₹7 Crore in transaction expenses related to the Jaypee Hospital acquisition.

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

