|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Max Healthcare Institute Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Max Healthcare Institute Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 1, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Max Healthcare Institute Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results and recommend Final Dividend if any Outcome of Board meeting held on May 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|Max Healthcare Institute Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)
Operating EBITDA was ₹566 Crore, excluding an ₹18 Crore loss from the new MSSH Dwarka facility and ₹7 Crore in transaction expenses related to the Jaypee Hospital acquisition.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.