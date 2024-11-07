iifl-logo-icon 1
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd AGM

1,066.2
(-1.72%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:44:59 AM

Max Healthcare CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM20 Sep 202411 Aug 2024
Intimation of Annual General Meeting and Record Date Notice of 23rd Annual General Meeting and Integrated Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.08.2024) Summary of Proceedings of 23rd Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024) Minutes of 23rd Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)

Max Healthcare: Related News

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

7 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

Operating EBITDA was ₹566 Crore, excluding an ₹18 Crore loss from the new MSSH Dwarka facility and ₹7 Crore in transaction expenses related to the Jaypee Hospital acquisition.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Read More
Read More

