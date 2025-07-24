iifl-logo

Umiya Mobile Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

0/4000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

28 Jul 2025

End Date

30 Jul 2025

Bid Lot

14 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

66 - 0 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

HOW TO APPLY Umiya Mobile Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Umiya Mobile Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Umiya Mobile Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Umiya Mobile Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Umiya Mobile Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Umiya Mobile Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Umiya Mobile Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Umiya Mobile Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Umiya Mobile Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Umiya Mobile Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Umiya Mobile Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Umiya Mobile Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Umiya Mobile Ltd IPO NEWS

hotels-380x214.jpg.webp

Brigade Hotel IPO: A Growing Presence in the Indian Hospitality Sector

The size of the fresh issue is up to INR 7,596 million. All the proceeds of the IPO (after IPO-related expenses) will accrue to the company.

24 Jul 2025|01:53 PM

Share-allotment-IPO-Banner-3-380x214.jpg.webp

GNG Electronics Sets IPO Price Band at ₹225–₹237; Issue Opens July 23

Bidding for anchor investors will open on July 22.

21 Jul 2025|08:46 AM

Share-allotment-IPO-Banner-3-380x214.jpg.webp

SEBI Clears WeWork India's IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

The offer will comprise a pure offer-for-sale (OFS), with no fresh issue of shares.

15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM

