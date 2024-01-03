What is SME IPO?

Table of Content
If you are an investor or in any way associated with the Indian stock market, you may have heard about the IPO buzz doing rounds almost every week. The Indian stock exchange has provided substantial returns to investors who have applied to various good IPOs. However, if you are new to the investing segment and want to kick-start your investing journey, applying to a high-potential IPO can be a great first step.
An Initial Public Offering (IPO) allows companies to raise funds by selling shares to the public, making investors part-owners. Companies must register with SEBI and appoint underwriters before launching an IPO. After SEBI’s approval, shares are listed on the NSE and BSE. Small companies can also raise funds through a specialized process called IPO SME , designed to meet their needs.
SMEs are small and medium enterprises with lower revenues, employees, and investments compared to large firms. They are the backbone of economic growth and employment generation. An IPO SME is an opportunity for these small companies to raise funds by issuing shares to the public. They can expand their businesses in compliance with regulations that suit their size.
Just like any other company issues an IPO to raise funds, SME IPOs are meant to raise capital for small and medium enterprise companies. As SMEs are considerably smaller than other companies, the SME IPO is smaller in issue size than a regular company’s IPO. Due to the size of the enterprise, the SME companies, after their IPO, are not listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange or the National Stock Exchange.
In 2012, the NSE and BSE opened two exchanges to list SME IPOs. These are:
To conduct an IPO SME, shares up to 25% are to be issued to the public. This ensures good public participation and liquidity in the market.
A minimum of 50 investors are to be registered for SME IPOs. This helps broaden the share distribution and dilutes the risk of any manipulation in the market.
The minimum trading lot for an SME IPO has been kept at Rs 1 lakh. This larger lot has been kept to attract serious long-term investors rather than speculative traders.
The SME IPOs must be 100% underwritten. In this, the entire issue has to be bought in case it does not sell out. Of this, 15% must be underwritten by merchant bankers in their accounts.
The market makers must be registered with the Exchange. It is the demand from SEBI to ensure there is liquidity. These market makers will have to operationalize their business for more than three years in regular selling and purchasing so as to maintain their trade actively.
Offer Documents submitted with SEBI do not go through observation requirements. This streamlined procedure does not add as many hassle-bumps in raising issues to SMEs going listed.
The paid-up capital after the issue should not exceed Rs 25 crore. This means that only truly small and medium-sized companies are eligible to raise funds through an SME IPO.
An SME needs to have a credible track record, which can be in terms of financial performance and profitability for it to be eligible to raise funds through an IPO. This builds trust and ensures that only viable companies access the market.
Investing in an IPO SME can be a pretty simple affair. First, you require a Demat account. This is because holding shares electronically is only possible when you have a Demat account. Then, there is a need to research the available SME IPOs for subscription on stock exchanges like NSE Emerge or BSE SME.
The DRHP is a source of all relevant information about the company- from the health of its finances to strategy and other risk-related matters. Having finalized the IPO, now invest through your online trading account. Just open the application for IPOs by using your trading account, and once you get onto the page for applying to IPOs, key in the number of shares you’d like to invest in.
After closing the IPO, if you receive shares, they will be credited to your Demat account. Just note the IPO launch date and listing date, too, so that you don’t miss making decisions on time.
|IPO SME Comparison Aspect
|Mainboard IPO
|SME IPO
|Type of Companies
|Major corporations
|Small and medium-sized enterprises
|Regulatory Requirements
|High compliance standards
|More lenient and tailored regulations
|Minimum Investment
|Larger investment thresholds
|Smaller investment thresholds
|Investment Size
|Substantial application amounts
|More accessible application amounts
|Market Visibility
|Extensive market presence
|Targeted visibility within the SME sector
IPO SMEs constitute an essential part of the financial system as it enables access to the capital market for small and medium-sized enterprises. This capital inflow enables the SMEs to expand their scale and facilitate the overall economy’s growth. Smaller companies also generate more diverse markets and investment opportunities for the shareholders through access to newer and possibly better- earning businesses.
Listings raise the credibility and publicity of small-scale enterprises and give chances for strategic collaborations and further business growth. In the long run, this boosts the health of the SME sector and promotes the dynamism of the stock market, thus making the investment environment more inclusive.
Every company, big or small, needs funds to operate and expand. SMEs, too, need such funds, which they can raise through the issuance of an SME IPO. It allows them to fund their operations, reduce debt and expand as per their organisational plans.
There are always risks in applying to IPOs, and you should always research the company prior to applying to their SME IPO. However, SME IPOs can provide good returns if they have high growth potential and are fundamentally strong.
Investing in IPO SMEs can offer high growth potential and diversification, but they also carry significant risks due to limited track records and market volatility. Investors should conduct thorough research before investing.
The risks of IPO SMEs include high volatility, lack of liquidity, and limited financial history. Many SMEs may not have stable earnings or established business models, increasing the likelihood of investment loss.
To be eligible for an IPO SME, a company must have a positive net worth, a track record of at least three years, and post-issue paid-up capital not exceeding ₹25 crores. Specific financial criteria apply as well.
