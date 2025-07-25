Status: upcoming
₹230400/3200 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
30 Jul 2025
01 Aug 2025
11 Equity Shares
-
68 - 72 per share
BSE - SME
-
-
-
-
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Mehul Colours Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Mehul Colours Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Mehul Colours Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Mehul Colours Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Mehul Colours Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Mehul Colours Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Proceeds from the fresh issue are intended to fund the purchase of new machinery, reduce debt, support working capital requirements, and cover general corporate expenses.
25 Jul 2025|02:06 PM
The company is doing an IPO to strengthen its balance sheet and fund capex.
25 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
The size of the fresh issue is up to INR 7,596 million. All the proceeds of the IPO (after IPO-related expenses) will accrue to the company.
24 Jul 2025|01:53 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Umiya Mobile Ltd
28 Jul - 30 Jul 2025
66.00 - 0.00
24.88
Repono Ltd
28 Jul - 30 Jul 2025
91.00 - 96.00
25.29 - 26.68
Kaytex Fabrics Ltd
29 Jul - 31 Jul 2025
171.00 - 180.00
66.32 - 69.81
Laxmi India Finance Ltd
29 Jul - 31 Jul 2025
150.00 - 158.00
241.38 - 254.26
Aditya Infotech Ltd
29 Jul - 31 Jul 2025
640.00 - 675.00
1,300.00
