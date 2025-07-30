Status: upcoming
₹123600/1200 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
04 Aug 2025
06 Aug 2025
19 Equity Shares
-
97 - 103 per share
NSE - SME
-
-
-
-
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Bhadora Industries Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Bhadora Industries Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Bhadora Industries Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Bhadora Industries Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Bhadora Industries Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Bhadora Industries Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
The company is raising up to INR 7,920 million through a fresh issue of equity shares to strengthen its capital structure and fund expansion.
30 Jul 2025|03:28 PM
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and fund capital expenditures.
30 Jul 2025|03:14 PM
NSDL IPO of INR 40,116 million is an offer for sale from existing shareholders.
30 Jul 2025|01:08 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
FlySBS Aviation Ltd
01 Aug - 05 Aug 2025
210.00 - 225.00
95.7 - 102.53
Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd
04 Aug - 06 Aug 2025
160.00 - 170.00
46.8 - 49.72
Essex Marine Ltd
04 Aug - 06 Aug 2025
54.00 - 0.00
23.01
Bhadora Industries Ltd
04 Aug - 06 Aug 2025
97.00 - 103.00
52.38 - 55.62
Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd
04 Aug - 06 Aug 2025
110.00 - 116.00
42.77 - 45.1
