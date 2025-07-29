Status: upcoming
₹139200/1200 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
04 Aug 2025
06 Aug 2025
14 Equity Shares
-
110 - 116 per share
NSE - SME
-
-
-
-
The IPO includes both a fresh issue and an offer for sale by promoters.
29 Jul 2025|11:47 AM
Proceeds from the fresh issue are intended to fund the purchase of new machinery, reduce debt, support working capital requirements, and cover general corporate expenses.
25 Jul 2025|02:06 PM
The company is doing an IPO to strengthen its balance sheet and fund capex.
25 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
B. D. Industries (Pune) Ltd
30 Jul - 01 Aug 2025
102.00 - 108.00
42.84 - 45.36
M & B Engineering Ltd
30 Jul - 01 Aug 2025
366.00 - 385.00
650.00
Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd
30 Jul - 01 Aug 2025
140.00 - 150.00
792.00
Takyon Networks Ltd
30 Jul - 01 Aug 2025
51.00 - 54.00
19.34 - 20.48
Mehul Colours Ltd
30 Jul - 01 Aug 2025
68.00 - 72.00
20.45 - 21.66
