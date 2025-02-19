Infosys, Lufthansa Group Team Up to Boost Aviation Tech with AI

Infosys has announced a strategic long-term collaboration with Lufthansa Group (LHG) and Lufthansa Systems GmbH (LSY), which will help accelerate digital transformation in the aviation industry. Together, this partnership will improve software and product development for the Lufthansa Group and sharpen LSY’s offerings for outside airline customers.

Bengaluru will house a dedicated Global Capability Centre (GCC) focusing on advanced aviation IT products and data-driven solutions. The GCC will leverage Infosys Topaz, an AI-first platform that in turn integrates generative AI technologies to accelerate aviation safety, efficiency, customer experience, and competitiveness.

The program is focused on utilizing next-generation AI solutions to assist airlines in managing Demand Volatility and enhancing operational efficiency. Other areas of digital transformation include finance; flight navigation; network and schedule design; and aircraft and crew operations.

According to Thomas Wittmann, CEO of Lufthansa Systems: “We are pleased to partner with AWS to accelerate innovation across a wide range of aviation services using the cloud, in order to address our customers’ challenges with an emphasis on a modular approach in digital solutions.

Ashiss Kumar Dash, executive vice president at Infosys, noted that the partnership signifies Lufthansa’s confidence in Infosys’ AI- and cloud-based technologies.

Infosys will implement Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud with AI-enabled capabilities to drive Lufthansa Group’s operations and improve customer service. It is expected to enhance existing global partnerships between the BAM program and aerospace organizations and reinforce the integration of AI and cloud engineering in the aviation ecosystem to accelerate sustainable maintenance of air travel.