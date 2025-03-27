Infosys Powers LKQ Europe’s HR Digital Transformation with Cloud-Based Platform

Technology giant Infosys has announced a partnership with LKQ Europe, the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, to deploy a cloud-based digital platform to simplify HR operations. The five-year collaboration focuses on consolidating and automating HR processes across 18 countries, while driving efficiency and compliance.

Infosys Cobalt powers the platform, which integrates multiple HR functions, driving down operational costs and increasing workforce productivity. It offers real-time analytics for workforce planning, employee engagement, and performance management, which helps in making data-driven decisions.

HR Head, LKQ Europe, David Brookfield, praised the new system that would harmonize all operations while ensuring the highest standard in regulatory compliance across various areas.

Jasmeet Singh, Global Manufacturing Head at Infosys, said the platform would help LKQ Europe expedite its strategic growth and digital transformation plans. This initiative comes as part of Infosys’ constant evolution in the digital transformation space, with a core focus on the automotive and industrial verticals.