|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2025
|13 Dec 2024
|INFOSYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and nine months ending December 31 2024; 2. Approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company as per INDAS for the quarter and nine months ending December 31 2024; 3. Approve and take on record the audited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as per INDAS and IFRS for the quarter and nine months ending December 31 2024.
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|INFOSYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results and proposal for interim dividend if any Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Board approved interim dividend of Rs 21/- per equity share Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024) Auditors report with UDIN (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|INFOSYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter ending June 30 2024; 2. Approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company as per INDAS for the quarter ending June 30 2024; and 3. Approve and take on record the audited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as per INDAS and IFRS for the quarter ending June 30 2024. Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Apr 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|INFOSYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and financial year ending March 31 2024; 2. Approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company as per INDAS for the quarter and financial year ending March 31 2024; 3. Approve and take on record the audited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as per INDAS and IFRS for the quarter and financial year ending March 31 2024; 4. Approve and take on record the audited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as per INDAS for the financial year ending March 31 2024; 5. Approve and take on record the audited financial statements of the Company as per INDAS for the financial year ending March 31 2024; 6. Recommend a final dividend for the financial year ending March 31 2024. Board meeting outcome for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Recommended a final dividend of 20/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and additionally a special dividend of 8/- per equity share. Acquisition of in-tech Holding GmbH (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.04.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
Operating income grew by 4.36% quarter-over-quarter and 4.53% year-over-year, signaling continued operational efficiency.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Infosys was selected as a strategic supplier for Microsoft’s enterprise customers, supporting cloud and AI workloads.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
This hub seeks to provide electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation in a variety of disciplines, including infotainment.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Metro Bank will leverage Infosys’ expertise to enhance digital capabilities, streamline automation, improve data management, and incorporate AI advancements into its operations.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.Read More
