iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bata India Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,399.75
(-1.73%)
Jan 8, 2025|11:39:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

1,781.78

1,701.34

1,777.27

1,678.8

1,772.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,781.78

1,701.34

1,777.27

1,678.8

1,772.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

167.37

32.95

28.77

17.53

21.16

Total Income

1,949.15

1,734.29

1,806.04

1,696.32

1,793.93

Total Expenditure

1,422.23

1,336.61

1,397

1,290.61

1,367.17

PBIDT

526.92

397.68

409.04

405.71

426.76

Interest

62.6

60.43

56.58

55.78

52.07

PBDT

464.31

337.25

352.46

349.93

374.69

Depreciation

177.42

176.29

162.79

151.88

142.91

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

65.5

44.66

56.8

55.24

60.76

Deferred Tax

-4.65

-5.33

-8.02

-6.01

-3.17

Reported Profit After Tax

226.04

121.63

140.89

148.81

174.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

226.04

121.63

140.89

148.81

174.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-28.65

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

226.04

121.63

169.54

148.81

174.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

17.59

9.46

10.96

11.58

13.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

200

0

0

0

0

Equity

64.26

64.26

64.26

64.26

64.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

29.57

23.37

23.01

24.16

24.07

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

12.68

7.14

7.92

8.86

9.82

Bata India: Related NEWS

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|10:32 AM

The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bata India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.