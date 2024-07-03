Bata India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,478.61
3,451.57
2,387.72
1,708.48
3,056.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,478.61
3,451.57
2,387.72
1,708.48
3,056.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.72
38.68
55.99
94.09
68.68
Total Income
3,540.33
3,490.25
2,443.71
1,802.57
3,124.79
Total Expenditure
2,733.61
2,657.78
1,969.23
1,550.91
2,224.02
PBIDT
806.72
832.47
474.48
251.66
900.77
Interest
117.01
107.85
92.82
103.55
117.74
PBDT
689.71
724.62
381.67
148.11
783.03
Depreciation
339.08
294.78
241.96
264.75
295.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
101.46
116
4.29
0.09
117.14
Deferred Tax
-13.34
-9.17
32.42
-27.41
41.15
Reported Profit After Tax
262.51
323
102.99
-89.31
328.95
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
262.51
323
102.99
-89.31
328.95
Extra-ordinary Items
-29.06
0
0
-4.61
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
291.57
323
102.99
-84.7
328.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.42
25.13
8.01
-6.95
25.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
240
270
1,090
80
80
Equity
64.26
64.26
64.26
64.26
64.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.19
24.11
19.87
14.73
29.47
PBDTM(%)
19.82
20.99
15.98
8.66
25.62
PATM(%)
7.54
9.35
4.31
-5.22
10.76
The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.