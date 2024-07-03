Bata India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,680.74
2,672.98
1,722.47
1,118.57
2,435.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,680.74
2,672.98
1,722.47
1,118.57
2,435.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39.82
28.75
37.24
79.7
51.6
Total Income
2,720.56
2,701.73
1,759.71
1,198.28
2,487.14
Total Expenditure
2,118.03
2,061.26
1,466.12
1,073.13
1,743.12
PBIDT
602.53
640.47
293.59
125.15
744.02
Interest
86.04
80.65
68.28
79.39
90.62
PBDT
516.49
559.83
225.31
45.76
653.4
Depreciation
248.79
218.29
170.21
202.78
224.35
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
83.31
91.07
0.06
0.07
107.83
Deferred Tax
-14.47
-6.91
15.01
-38.3
30.67
Reported Profit After Tax
198.86
257.38
40.03
-118.78
290.55
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
198.86
257.38
40.03
-118.78
290.55
Extra-ordinary Items
-28.17
0
0
-4.61
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
227.03
257.38
40.03
-114.17
290.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.47
20.03
3.11
-9.24
22.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
64.26
64.26
64.26
64.26
64.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.47
23.96
17.04
11.18
30.54
PBDTM(%)
19.26
20.94
13.08
4.09
26.82
PATM(%)
7.41
9.62
2.32
-10.61
11.92
The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.Read More
