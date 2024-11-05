Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.75
-44.09
23.51
2.12
Op profit growth
158.03
-80.5
198.68
1.01
EBIT growth
-2,841.33
-101.4
133.07
16.09
Net profit growth
-215.31
-127.15
106.95
-26.88
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.52
9.49
27.22
11.25
EBIT margin
9.73
-0.49
19.79
10.49
Net profit margin
4.31
-5.22
10.76
6.42
RoCE
8.15
-0.28
27.08
20.39
RoNW
1.44
-1.22
5.11
3.12
RoA
0.9
-0.75
3.68
3.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.01
-6.95
25.59
12.37
Dividend per share
54.5
4
4
3.5
Cash EPS
-10.81
-27.54
2.57
7.3
Book value per share
141.18
136.78
147.35
103.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
244.93
-202.1
48.11
45.87
P/CEPS
-181.45
-50.99
477.24
77.65
P/B
13.89
10.26
8.35
5.5
EV/EBIDTA
53.4
70.19
17.88
20.86
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
5.01
34.06
Tax payout
-26.27
-24.39
-32.48
-29.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
11.54
15.23
7.92
10.35
Inventory days
113.05
158.3
94.79
103.2
Creditor days
-85.11
-114.45
-76.8
-63.03
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.5
0.08
-5.13
-64.34
Net debt / equity
0.06
-0.03
0.15
-0.39
Net debt / op. profit
0.29
-0.39
0.34
-1.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.51
-49.01
-42.42
-46.8
Employee costs
-15.85
-19.89
-12.31
-11.04
Other costs
-21.09
-21.59
-18.02
-30.89
The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.Read More
