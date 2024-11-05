iifl-logo-icon 1
Bata India Ltd Key Ratios

1,313.85
(0.45%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.75

-44.09

23.51

2.12

Op profit growth

158.03

-80.5

198.68

1.01

EBIT growth

-2,841.33

-101.4

133.07

16.09

Net profit growth

-215.31

-127.15

106.95

-26.88

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.52

9.49

27.22

11.25

EBIT margin

9.73

-0.49

19.79

10.49

Net profit margin

4.31

-5.22

10.76

6.42

RoCE

8.15

-0.28

27.08

20.39

RoNW

1.44

-1.22

5.11

3.12

RoA

0.9

-0.75

3.68

3.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.01

-6.95

25.59

12.37

Dividend per share

54.5

4

4

3.5

Cash EPS

-10.81

-27.54

2.57

7.3

Book value per share

141.18

136.78

147.35

103.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

244.93

-202.1

48.11

45.87

P/CEPS

-181.45

-50.99

477.24

77.65

P/B

13.89

10.26

8.35

5.5

EV/EBIDTA

53.4

70.19

17.88

20.86

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

5.01

34.06

Tax payout

-26.27

-24.39

-32.48

-29.31

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

11.54

15.23

7.92

10.35

Inventory days

113.05

158.3

94.79

103.2

Creditor days

-85.11

-114.45

-76.8

-63.03

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.5

0.08

-5.13

-64.34

Net debt / equity

0.06

-0.03

0.15

-0.39

Net debt / op. profit

0.29

-0.39

0.34

-1.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-45.51

-49.01

-42.42

-46.8

Employee costs

-15.85

-19.89

-12.31

-11.04

Other costs

-21.09

-21.59

-18.02

-30.89

Bata India : related Articles

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:32 AM

The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.

Read More

