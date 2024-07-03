Bata India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
837.14
944.63
797.87
903.47
819.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
837.14
944.63
797.87
903.47
819.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.19
150.19
21.9
11.05
15.5
Total Income
854.33
1,094.82
819.77
914.52
834.62
Total Expenditure
662.55
759.69
615.58
721.03
678.37
PBIDT
191.78
335.14
204.19
193.49
156.25
Interest
31.79
30.81
30.96
29.46
28.44
PBDT
159.99
304.33
173.22
164.03
127.81
Depreciation
90.21
87.21
90.29
85.99
81.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.65
46.85
18.15
26.51
18.28
Deferred Tax
-0.85
-3.8
1.13
-6.46
-6.17
Reported Profit After Tax
51.98
174.06
63.65
57.98
33.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
51.98
174.06
63.65
57.98
33.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-24.69
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
51.98
174.06
63.65
57.98
58.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.04
13.54
4.95
4.51
2.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
200
0
0
0
0
Equity
64.26
64.26
64.26
64.26
64.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.9
35.47
25.59
21.41
19.07
PBDTM(%)
19.11
32.21
21.71
18.15
15.6
PATM(%)
6.2
18.42
7.97
6.41
4.14
The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.Read More
