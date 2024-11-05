Bata India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
64.26
64.26
64.26
64.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,455.73
1,369.64
1,749.96
1,695.51
Net Worth
1,519.99
1,433.9
1,814.22
1,759.77
Minority Interest
Debt
1,355.31
1,245.01
1,094.21
1,032.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
299.25
270.98
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,174.55
2,949.89
2,908.43
2,792.05
Fixed Assets
1,509.03
1,392.82
1,229.22
1,151.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.85
4.85
4.85
4.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
425.92
385.03
104.85
138.4
Networking Capital
831.81
643.99
604.7
403.9
Inventories
929.32
904.26
870.91
608.28
Inventory Days
133.13
130.04
Sundry Debtors
80.11
82.55
71.72
79.37
Debtor Days
10.96
16.96
Other Current Assets
286.69
243.7
278.28
258.17
Sundry Creditors
-311.66
-417.88
-466.78
-451.41
Creditor Days
71.35
96.5
Other Current Liabilities
-152.65
-168.64
-149.43
-90.5
Cash
402.93
523.19
964.82
1,093.56
Total Assets
3,174.54
2,949.88
2,908.44
2,792.05
The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.