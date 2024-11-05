iifl-logo-icon 1
Bata India Ltd Balance Sheet

1,424.85
(0.85%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

64.26

64.26

64.26

64.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,455.73

1,369.64

1,749.96

1,695.51

Net Worth

1,519.99

1,433.9

1,814.22

1,759.77

Minority Interest

Debt

1,355.31

1,245.01

1,094.21

1,032.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

299.25

270.98

0

0

Total Liabilities

3,174.55

2,949.89

2,908.43

2,792.05

Fixed Assets

1,509.03

1,392.82

1,229.22

1,151.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.85

4.85

4.85

4.95

Deferred Tax Asset Net

425.92

385.03

104.85

138.4

Networking Capital

831.81

643.99

604.7

403.9

Inventories

929.32

904.26

870.91

608.28

Inventory Days

133.13

130.04

Sundry Debtors

80.11

82.55

71.72

79.37

Debtor Days

10.96

16.96

Other Current Assets

286.69

243.7

278.28

258.17

Sundry Creditors

-311.66

-417.88

-466.78

-451.41

Creditor Days

71.35

96.5

Other Current Liabilities

-152.65

-168.64

-149.43

-90.5

Cash

402.93

523.19

964.82

1,093.56

Total Assets

3,174.54

2,949.88

2,908.44

2,792.05

Bata India : related Articles

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:32 AM

The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.

Read More

