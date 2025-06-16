iifl-logo
Bata Appoints Panos Mytaros as Global CEO, Effective This September

16 Jun 2025 , 11:05 PM

Bata Group has appointed Panos Mytaros as its next Global CEO, with the change set to take effect from September 15, 2025. He will take over from Sandeep Kataria, who has been leading the company since 2020. Kataria helped Bata navigate the COVID-19 crisis and pushed several changes across its business. During his time, the company sharpened its focus on digital tools, trimmed operational costs, and explored new markets.

Mytaros has worked in the footwear industry for over 30 years. He spent much of his career at ECCO, a global shoe brand, where he took on different roles before becoming CEO in 2021. He held that position until 2024.

Graham Allan, Chairman of the Bata Group, said Mytaros understands the craft of making shoes and knows how to build a brand. “He’s led big teams and worked across many countries. We’re glad to have him on board,” Allan said. Bata hopes this leadership change will support its plans to grow further in global markets and continue evolving with the changing retail landscape.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Bata India closed at ₹1,216 which is a 0.16% on June 16, 2025. Bata India shares have dipped 16% in the last year, 12.96% in the year-to-date, and 2.60% dip in the last month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

