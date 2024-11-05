Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,387.71
1,707.29
3,053.45
2,467.16
yoy growth (%)
39.85
-44.08
23.76
2.14
Raw materials
-1,086.8
-837.49
-1,296.3
-1,152.88
As % of sales
45.51
49.05
42.45
46.72
Employee costs
-378.68
-339.82
-376.42
-272.69
As % of sales
15.85
19.9
12.32
11.05
Other costs
-506.53
-368.83
-550.98
-763.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.21
21.6
18.04
30.96
Operating profit
415.69
161.15
829.74
277.63
OPM
17.4
9.43
27.17
11.25
Depreciation
-241.94
-264.72
-295.76
-65
Interest expense
-92.81
-103.54
-117.74
-4.03
Other income
55.89
94.03
68.84
46.64
Profit before tax
136.82
-113.08
485.07
255.24
Taxes
-35.94
27.41
-158.16
-74.82
Tax rate
-26.26
-24.24
-32.6
-29.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
100.88
-85.67
326.91
180.41
Exceptional items
0
-4.61
0
-21.66
Net profit
100.88
-90.28
326.91
158.74
yoy growth (%)
-211.74
-127.61
105.93
-27.04
NPM
4.22
-5.28
10.7
6.43
The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.Read More
