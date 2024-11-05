iifl-logo-icon 1
Bata India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,426.95
(0.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

2,387.71

1,707.29

3,053.45

2,467.16

yoy growth (%)

39.85

-44.08

23.76

2.14

Raw materials

-1,086.8

-837.49

-1,296.3

-1,152.88

As % of sales

45.51

49.05

42.45

46.72

Employee costs

-378.68

-339.82

-376.42

-272.69

As % of sales

15.85

19.9

12.32

11.05

Other costs

-506.53

-368.83

-550.98

-763.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.21

21.6

18.04

30.96

Operating profit

415.69

161.15

829.74

277.63

OPM

17.4

9.43

27.17

11.25

Depreciation

-241.94

-264.72

-295.76

-65

Interest expense

-92.81

-103.54

-117.74

-4.03

Other income

55.89

94.03

68.84

46.64

Profit before tax

136.82

-113.08

485.07

255.24

Taxes

-35.94

27.41

-158.16

-74.82

Tax rate

-26.26

-24.24

-32.6

-29.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

100.88

-85.67

326.91

180.41

Exceptional items

0

-4.61

0

-21.66

Net profit

100.88

-90.28

326.91

158.74

yoy growth (%)

-211.74

-127.61

105.93

-27.04

NPM

4.22

-5.28

10.7

6.43

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:32 AM

The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.

