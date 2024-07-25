iifl-logo-icon 1
1,424.85
(0.85%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
7500%₹40032.07%1,200₹0.35-74.07%1,125-25%
00%₹259.050%1,270--
1,1250%₹290.5513.94%1,300₹0.050%22,125-19.17%
--1,330₹3.10%4,5000%
--1,340₹0.05-50%10,5000%
--1,350₹0.05-75%85,1250%
3750%₹172.050%1,360₹0.05-66.66%34,500-1.07%
--1,370₹0.050%27,0000%
--1,380₹0.1-33.33%18,750-1.96%
--1,390₹30%22,5000%
5,250-22.22%₹192-0.25%1,400₹0.050%64,125-9.52%
--1,410₹0.05-87.5%21,7500%
7500%₹171.352.53%1,420₹0.05-50%16,1252.38%
1,1250%₹95.70%1,430₹0.150%11,6250%
13,8750%₹160117.24%1,440₹0.10%47,6250%
15,3750%₹155.858.6%1,450₹0.05-50%59,250-16.84%
13,5000%₹129.9-12.22%1,460₹0.05-87.5%73,5001.55%
11,2500%₹1201.69%1,470₹0.05-50%22,875-1.61%
7,125-5%₹110.65-7.71%1,480₹0.05-66.66%17,6250%
18,000-4%₹99.9-5.03%1,490₹0.05-50%27,7500%
75,000-28.57%₹90-10.66%1,500₹0.05-75%80,250-1.38%
32,250-2.27%₹81.35-3.15%1,510₹0.05-83.33%28,875-6.09%
25,125-27.95%₹72-16.61%1,520₹0.1-71.42%38,625-0.96%
34,875-3.12%₹60.65-18.97%1,530₹0.15-50%28,5001.33%
55,125-9.25%₹55-13.18%1,540₹0.15-66.66%39,000-4.58%
59,250-14.13%₹38-32.5%1,550₹0.2-82.6%78,750-10.63%
32,625-9.37%₹30-38.58%1,560₹0.1-94.87%48,75025%
3,375-43.75%₹27-28.66%1,570--
15,375-31.66%₹15-47.55%1,580₹0.5-87.01%22,5003.44%
1,875-28.57%₹1-94.79%1,590--
37,875-54.70%₹0.05-99.57%1,600₹1-85.29%30,37510.95%
68,250-30.79%₹0.1-96.87%1,620₹2971.59%9,000-14.28%
26,250-10.25%₹0.1-91.3%1,640₹103.750%7,8750%
42,375-8.87%₹0.05-92.85%1,660₹135.750%3750%
1,20,375-4.74%₹0.05-66.66%1,680--
3750%₹0.05-94.44%1,700--
1,39,8750%₹0.05-50%1,720₹186.750%00%
--1,760₹219.50%00%

Bata India: Related NEWS

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:32 AM

The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.

Read More

