Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|7500%
|₹40032.07%
|1,200
|₹0.35-74.07%
|1,125-25%
|00%
|₹259.050%
|1,270
|-
|-
|1,1250%
|₹290.5513.94%
|1,300
|₹0.050%
|22,125-19.17%
|-
|-
|1,330
|₹3.10%
|4,5000%
|-
|-
|1,340
|₹0.05-50%
|10,5000%
|-
|-
|1,350
|₹0.05-75%
|85,1250%
|3750%
|₹172.050%
|1,360
|₹0.05-66.66%
|34,500-1.07%
|-
|-
|1,370
|₹0.050%
|27,0000%
|-
|-
|1,380
|₹0.1-33.33%
|18,750-1.96%
|-
|-
|1,390
|₹30%
|22,5000%
|5,250-22.22%
|₹192-0.25%
|1,400
|₹0.050%
|64,125-9.52%
|-
|-
|1,410
|₹0.05-87.5%
|21,7500%
|7500%
|₹171.352.53%
|1,420
|₹0.05-50%
|16,1252.38%
|1,1250%
|₹95.70%
|1,430
|₹0.150%
|11,6250%
|13,8750%
|₹160117.24%
|1,440
|₹0.10%
|47,6250%
|15,3750%
|₹155.858.6%
|1,450
|₹0.05-50%
|59,250-16.84%
|13,5000%
|₹129.9-12.22%
|1,460
|₹0.05-87.5%
|73,5001.55%
|11,2500%
|₹1201.69%
|1,470
|₹0.05-50%
|22,875-1.61%
|7,125-5%
|₹110.65-7.71%
|1,480
|₹0.05-66.66%
|17,6250%
|18,000-4%
|₹99.9-5.03%
|1,490
|₹0.05-50%
|27,7500%
|75,000-28.57%
|₹90-10.66%
|1,500
|₹0.05-75%
|80,250-1.38%
|32,250-2.27%
|₹81.35-3.15%
|1,510
|₹0.05-83.33%
|28,875-6.09%
|25,125-27.95%
|₹72-16.61%
|1,520
|₹0.1-71.42%
|38,625-0.96%
|34,875-3.12%
|₹60.65-18.97%
|1,530
|₹0.15-50%
|28,5001.33%
|55,125-9.25%
|₹55-13.18%
|1,540
|₹0.15-66.66%
|39,000-4.58%
|59,250-14.13%
|₹38-32.5%
|1,550
|₹0.2-82.6%
|78,750-10.63%
|32,625-9.37%
|₹30-38.58%
|1,560
|₹0.1-94.87%
|48,75025%
|3,375-43.75%
|₹27-28.66%
|1,570
|-
|-
|15,375-31.66%
|₹15-47.55%
|1,580
|₹0.5-87.01%
|22,5003.44%
|1,875-28.57%
|₹1-94.79%
|1,590
|-
|-
|37,875-54.70%
|₹0.05-99.57%
|1,600
|₹1-85.29%
|30,37510.95%
|68,250-30.79%
|₹0.1-96.87%
|1,620
|₹2971.59%
|9,000-14.28%
|26,250-10.25%
|₹0.1-91.3%
|1,640
|₹103.750%
|7,8750%
|42,375-8.87%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|1,660
|₹135.750%
|3750%
|1,20,375-4.74%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,680
|-
|-
|3750%
|₹0.05-94.44%
|1,700
|-
|-
|1,39,8750%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,720
|₹186.750%
|00%
|-
|-
|1,760
|₹219.50%
|00%
The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.