Bata India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,424.85
(0.85%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Bata India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

50.15%

50.15%

50.15%

50.15%

50.15%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

35.93%

35.14%

36.55%

37.57%

37.47%

Non-Institutions

13.9%

14.69%

13.28%

12.27%

12.36%

Total Non-Promoter

49.84%

49.84%

49.84%

49.84%

49.84%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.15%

Foreign: 50.15%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 35.93%

Institutions: 35.93%

Non-Institutions: 13.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Bata India: Related NEWS

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:32 AM

The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.

Read More

