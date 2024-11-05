Bata India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
136.82
-113.08
485.07
255.24
Depreciation
-241.94
-264.72
-295.76
-65
Tax paid
-35.94
27.41
-158.16
-74.82
Working capital
64.6
-95.69
556.63
113.78
Other operating items
Operating
-76.45
-446.08
587.78
229.19
Capital expenditure
151.83
-200.36
1,268.87
24.24
Free cash flow
75.37
-646.44
1,856.65
253.43
Equity raised
3,344.58
3,618.11
2,766.42
2,305.07
Investing
-0.1
0
0
0
Financing
2,126.49
2,281.39
1,249.11
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
44.98
Net in cash
5,546.34
5,253.05
5,872.18
2,603.49
The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.