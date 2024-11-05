iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bata India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,423.95
(-2.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bata India Ltd

Bata India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

136.82

-113.08

485.07

255.24

Depreciation

-241.94

-264.72

-295.76

-65

Tax paid

-35.94

27.41

-158.16

-74.82

Working capital

64.6

-95.69

556.63

113.78

Other operating items

Operating

-76.45

-446.08

587.78

229.19

Capital expenditure

151.83

-200.36

1,268.87

24.24

Free cash flow

75.37

-646.44

1,856.65

253.43

Equity raised

3,344.58

3,618.11

2,766.42

2,305.07

Investing

-0.1

0

0

0

Financing

2,126.49

2,281.39

1,249.11

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

44.98

Net in cash

5,546.34

5,253.05

5,872.18

2,603.49

Bata India : related Articles

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|10:32 AM

The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Bata India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.