|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|10
|200
|Interim
|The Board at the Meeting declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 10/- (200%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each, fully paid-up of the Company, for the current financial year ending March 31, 2025. As informed earlier vide our letter dated July 22, 2024, regarding Intimation of Board Meeting and Record Date, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Record date shall be Friday, August 16, 2024 for the purpose of Interim Dividend.
|Dividend
|29 May 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|-
|12
|240
|Final
|The Board at the Meeting recommended a Dividend of Rs. 12/- (240%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each, fully paid-up of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.