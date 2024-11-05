The Board at the Meeting declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 10/- (200%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each, fully paid-up of the Company, for the current financial year ending March 31, 2025. As informed earlier vide our letter dated July 22, 2024, regarding Intimation of Board Meeting and Record Date, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Record date shall be Friday, August 16, 2024 for the purpose of Interim Dividend.