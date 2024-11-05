iifl-logo-icon 1
Bata India Ltd Board Meeting

1,316.25
(0.59%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:54:57 AM

Bata India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Dec 202423 Dec 2024
Bata India Limited has intimated about the Cut-off date for Postal Ballot pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015(as amended)
Board Meeting4 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
BATA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Bata India Limited has informed about the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
BATA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and consider declaration of Interim Dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company for the current financial year ending March 31 2025 Bata India Limited has informed about the Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202417 May 2024
BATA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and consider recommendation of Final Dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Bata India Limited has informed about the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company alongwith Auditors report thereon for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, details of Dividend, AGM, Book Closure and Change of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202415 Jan 2024
BATA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Bata India Limited has informed about the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Bata India: Related News

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:32 AM

The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.

