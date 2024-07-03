Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,530
Prev. Close₹1,534.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹150.71
Day's High₹1,605
Day's Low₹1,457.75
52 Week's High₹4,897.15
52 Week's Low₹308
Book Value₹82.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)462.62
P/E85.87
EPS17.87
Divi. Yield0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.63
0.63
0.63
0.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.2
19.14
15.94
14.21
Net Worth
23.83
19.77
16.57
14.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
29.4
22.71
23.42
25.02
yoy growth (%)
29.46
-3.03
-6.39
5.91
Raw materials
-17.87
-13.33
-10.89
-13.63
As % of sales
60.78
58.7
46.51
54.47
Employee costs
-4.19
-3.77
-4.66
-4.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.5
1.09
2.15
1.51
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.4
-0.41
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.63
-0.4
-0.54
-0.37
Working capital
1.89
0.66
0.19
0.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.46
-3.03
-6.39
5.91
Op profit growth
100.93
-50.34
26.76
1,224.84
EBIT growth
120.1
-47.43
22.07
149.6
Net profit growth
120.03
-40.15
24.87
75.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
23.2
22.51
22.19
24.89
22.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23.2
22.51
22.19
24.89
22.89
Other Operating Income
0.43
0.49
0.24
0.31
0.2
Other Income
2.06
0.7
0.33
0.37
0.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
N Rangachary
Independent Director
Balasubramanian Jayaraman
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jitendra K Vakharia
Non Executive Director
D Rajeshkumar
Non Executive Director
R Doraiswamy
Independent Director
Priya Bhansali
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohit Premchand Dubey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kaycee Industries Ltd was established in December, 1942. Kaycee Industries, a Mumbai-based listed company is leading the Electrical Product manufacturer and solutions provider to various industry sectors like Power sector, Panel builders, Machine tool manufacturers, Telecom, Renewables etc. The Company manufactures Rotary Switches, Micro Switches, Mechanical Counters, Water Meters and Other Electrical Equipment. Kaycee is known to be the First Indian manufacturer of Rotary Switches and started manufacturing in year 1942. Through its R&D, there has been improvements in the quality and performance of its existing products. Its Pakistan unit was taken over by the Government of Pakistan in Jun.64.Later in 2001-02, the Management of the Company was again taken over by M/s CMS Traffic Systems Limited and M/s Jess Prasad Engineering and Metallurgical Services Pvt. Ltd effective on 2nd July 2002. Further, the Company had set up a manufacturing unit in Ambernath during 2012-13. During the year 2019-20, M/s. Salzer Electronics Limited (SEL) acquired controlling equity stake to the extent of 74.91% from the erstwhilePromoters under Share Purchase and Transfer of Control Agreement dated May 24,2019, with due compliance of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition and Takeover) Regulations 2011 and thereby, the Company was made a subsidiary Company to SEL.
The Kaycee Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1457.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaycee Industries Ltd is ₹462.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kaycee Industries Ltd is 85.87 and 18.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaycee Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaycee Industries Ltd is ₹308 and ₹4897.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kaycee Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.71%, 3 Years at 171.73%, 1 Year at 308.10%, 6 Month at 16.91%, 3 Month at -64.71% and 1 Month at -29.86%.
