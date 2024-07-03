iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaycee Industries Ltd Share Price

1,457.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,530
  • Day's High1,605
  • 52 Wk High4,897.15
  • Prev. Close1,534.45
  • Day's Low1,457.75
  • 52 Wk Low 308
  • Turnover (lac)150.71
  • P/E85.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value82.68
  • EPS17.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)462.62
  • Div. Yield0.13
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kaycee Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

1,530

Prev. Close

1,534.45

Turnover(Lac.)

150.71

Day's High

1,605

Day's Low

1,457.75

52 Week's High

4,897.15

52 Week's Low

308

Book Value

82.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

462.62

P/E

85.87

EPS

17.87

Divi. Yield

0.13

Kaycee Industries Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Kaycee Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kaycee Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:47 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 28.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kaycee Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.63

0.63

0.63

0.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.2

19.14

15.94

14.21

Net Worth

23.83

19.77

16.57

14.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

29.4

22.71

23.42

25.02

yoy growth (%)

29.46

-3.03

-6.39

5.91

Raw materials

-17.87

-13.33

-10.89

-13.63

As % of sales

60.78

58.7

46.51

54.47

Employee costs

-4.19

-3.77

-4.66

-4.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.5

1.09

2.15

1.51

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.4

-0.41

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.63

-0.4

-0.54

-0.37

Working capital

1.89

0.66

0.19

0.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.46

-3.03

-6.39

5.91

Op profit growth

100.93

-50.34

26.76

1,224.84

EBIT growth

120.1

-47.43

22.07

149.6

Net profit growth

120.03

-40.15

24.87

75.54

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

23.2

22.51

22.19

24.89

22.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23.2

22.51

22.19

24.89

22.89

Other Operating Income

0.43

0.49

0.24

0.31

0.2

Other Income

2.06

0.7

0.33

0.37

0.89

View Annually Results

Kaycee Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kaycee Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

N Rangachary

Independent Director

Balasubramanian Jayaraman

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jitendra K Vakharia

Non Executive Director

D Rajeshkumar

Non Executive Director

R Doraiswamy

Independent Director

Priya Bhansali

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohit Premchand Dubey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kaycee Industries Ltd

Summary

Kaycee Industries Ltd was established in December, 1942. Kaycee Industries, a Mumbai-based listed company is leading the Electrical Product manufacturer and solutions provider to various industry sectors like Power sector, Panel builders, Machine tool manufacturers, Telecom, Renewables etc. The Company manufactures Rotary Switches, Micro Switches, Mechanical Counters, Water Meters and Other Electrical Equipment. Kaycee is known to be the First Indian manufacturer of Rotary Switches and started manufacturing in year 1942. Through its R&D, there has been improvements in the quality and performance of its existing products. Its Pakistan unit was taken over by the Government of Pakistan in Jun.64.Later in 2001-02, the Management of the Company was again taken over by M/s CMS Traffic Systems Limited and M/s Jess Prasad Engineering and Metallurgical Services Pvt. Ltd effective on 2nd July 2002. Further, the Company had set up a manufacturing unit in Ambernath during 2012-13. During the year 2019-20, M/s. Salzer Electronics Limited (SEL) acquired controlling equity stake to the extent of 74.91% from the erstwhilePromoters under Share Purchase and Transfer of Control Agreement dated May 24,2019, with due compliance of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition and Takeover) Regulations 2011 and thereby, the Company was made a subsidiary Company to SEL.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kaycee Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kaycee Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1457.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kaycee Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaycee Industries Ltd is ₹462.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kaycee Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kaycee Industries Ltd is 85.87 and 18.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kaycee Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaycee Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaycee Industries Ltd is ₹308 and ₹4897.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kaycee Industries Ltd?

Kaycee Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.71%, 3 Years at 171.73%, 1 Year at 308.10%, 6 Month at 16.91%, 3 Month at -64.71% and 1 Month at -29.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kaycee Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kaycee Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.96 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 28.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaycee Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.