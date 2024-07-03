Summary

Kaycee Industries Ltd was established in December, 1942. Kaycee Industries, a Mumbai-based listed company is leading the Electrical Product manufacturer and solutions provider to various industry sectors like Power sector, Panel builders, Machine tool manufacturers, Telecom, Renewables etc. The Company manufactures Rotary Switches, Micro Switches, Mechanical Counters, Water Meters and Other Electrical Equipment. Kaycee is known to be the First Indian manufacturer of Rotary Switches and started manufacturing in year 1942. Through its R&D, there has been improvements in the quality and performance of its existing products. Its Pakistan unit was taken over by the Government of Pakistan in Jun.64.Later in 2001-02, the Management of the Company was again taken over by M/s CMS Traffic Systems Limited and M/s Jess Prasad Engineering and Metallurgical Services Pvt. Ltd effective on 2nd July 2002. Further, the Company had set up a manufacturing unit in Ambernath during 2012-13. During the year 2019-20, M/s. Salzer Electronics Limited (SEL) acquired controlling equity stake to the extent of 74.91% from the erstwhilePromoters under Share Purchase and Transfer of Control Agreement dated May 24,2019, with due compliance of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition and Takeover) Regulations 2011 and thereby, the Company was made a subsidiary Company to SEL.

