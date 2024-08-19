Outcome of the Board meeting To declare a final dividend of Rs. 1.20/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and additionally a special dividend of Rs. 0.80/- per equity share of the Rs.10/- resulting in total Dividend of Rs.2/- per share for the financial year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)