|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|1.2
|12
|Final
|Outcome of the Board meeting To declare a final dividend of Rs. 1.20/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and additionally a special dividend of Rs. 0.80/- per equity share of the Rs.10/- resulting in total Dividend of Rs.2/- per share for the financial year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|0.8
|8
|Special
|Outcome of the Board meeting To declare a final dividend of Rs. 1.20/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and additionally a special dividend of Rs. 0.80/- per equity share of the Rs.10/- resulting in total Dividend of Rs.2/- per share for the financial year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.