iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaycee Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,457.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaycee Industries Ltd

Kaycee Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.5

1.09

2.15

1.51

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.4

-0.41

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.63

-0.4

-0.54

-0.37

Working capital

1.89

0.66

0.19

0.44

Other operating items

Operating

3.42

0.95

1.39

1.3

Capital expenditure

0.29

-0.03

1.48

-1.15

Free cash flow

3.71

0.92

2.87

0.15

Equity raised

28.28

26.92

23.26

21.67

Investing

0

0

0

-0.01

Financing

0

-0.35

-2.13

-0.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.03

Net in cash

32

27.49

24

21.06

Kaycee Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaycee Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.