Kaycee Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.5
1.09
2.15
1.51
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.4
-0.41
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.63
-0.4
-0.54
-0.37
Working capital
1.89
0.66
0.19
0.44
Other operating items
Operating
3.42
0.95
1.39
1.3
Capital expenditure
0.29
-0.03
1.48
-1.15
Free cash flow
3.71
0.92
2.87
0.15
Equity raised
28.28
26.92
23.26
21.67
Investing
0
0
0
-0.01
Financing
0
-0.35
-2.13
-0.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.03
Net in cash
32
27.49
24
21.06
