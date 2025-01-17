iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaycee Industries Ltd Key Ratios

1,267.25
(5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.71

2.56

-11.04

Op profit growth

-321.59

-90.55

-180.01

EBIT growth

566.27

-139.54

-176.67

Net profit growth

-585.07

-71.23

-378.13

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.66

-0.3

-3.34

3.72

EBIT margin

8

1.23

-3.19

3.71

Net profit margin

6.69

-1.41

-5.05

1.61

RoCE

9.76

1.5

-3.72

RoNW

3.11

-0.67

-2.19

RoA

2.04

-0.43

-1.47

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

249.27

0

0

62.61

Dividend per share

5

5

5

10

Cash EPS

197.96

-105.72

-226.13

6.06

Book value per share

2,125.41

1,881.17

1,939.46

2,139.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.14

0

0

0.42

P/CEPS

0.18

-0.24

-0.12

4.37

P/B

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

EV/EBIDTA

12.26

34.18

-58.39

16.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

2.52

-12.26

-3.52

17.16

Tax payout

9.97

30.01

-4.56

-32.86

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

154.7

153.89

149.7

Inventory days

86.65

97.97

108.37

Creditor days

-92.83

-91.34

-80.77

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.18

-0.53

1.52

-2.84

Net debt / equity

0.22

0.37

0.42

0.31

Net debt / op. profit

19.54

-62.79

-6.99

4.59

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.41

-52.32

-53.99

-54.71

Employee costs

-21.36

-24.47

-26.36

-22.28

Other costs

-21.55

-23.5

-22.98

-19.27

