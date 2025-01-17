Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.71
2.56
-11.04
Op profit growth
-321.59
-90.55
-180.01
EBIT growth
566.27
-139.54
-176.67
Net profit growth
-585.07
-71.23
-378.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.66
-0.3
-3.34
3.72
EBIT margin
8
1.23
-3.19
3.71
Net profit margin
6.69
-1.41
-5.05
1.61
RoCE
9.76
1.5
-3.72
RoNW
3.11
-0.67
-2.19
RoA
2.04
-0.43
-1.47
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
249.27
0
0
62.61
Dividend per share
5
5
5
10
Cash EPS
197.96
-105.72
-226.13
6.06
Book value per share
2,125.41
1,881.17
1,939.46
2,139.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.14
0
0
0.42
P/CEPS
0.18
-0.24
-0.12
4.37
P/B
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
EV/EBIDTA
12.26
34.18
-58.39
16.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
2.52
-12.26
-3.52
17.16
Tax payout
9.97
30.01
-4.56
-32.86
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
154.7
153.89
149.7
Inventory days
86.65
97.97
108.37
Creditor days
-92.83
-91.34
-80.77
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.18
-0.53
1.52
-2.84
Net debt / equity
0.22
0.37
0.42
0.31
Net debt / op. profit
19.54
-62.79
-6.99
4.59
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.41
-52.32
-53.99
-54.71
Employee costs
-21.36
-24.47
-26.36
-22.28
Other costs
-21.55
-23.5
-22.98
-19.27
