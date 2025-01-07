iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaycee Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,404
(-3.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

29.4

22.71

23.42

25.02

yoy growth (%)

29.46

-3.03

-6.39

5.91

Raw materials

-17.87

-13.33

-10.89

-13.63

As % of sales

60.78

58.7

46.51

54.47

Employee costs

-4.19

-3.77

-4.66

-4.58

As % of sales

14.26

16.62

19.9

18.31

Other costs

-4.87

-4.38

-5.4

-4.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.58

19.28

23.05

19.43

Operating profit

2.46

1.22

2.46

1.94

OPM

8.36

5.39

10.52

7.77

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.4

-0.41

-0.26

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.07

-0.06

-0.31

Other income

0.44

0.34

0.17

0.14

Profit before tax

2.5

1.09

2.15

1.51

Taxes

-0.63

-0.4

-0.54

-0.37

Tax rate

-25.39

-36.5

-25.22

-24.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.86

0.69

1.61

1.13

Exceptional items

0

0.15

-0.19

0

Net profit

1.86

0.84

1.41

1.13

yoy growth (%)

120.03

-40.15

24.87

75.54

NPM

6.34

3.73

6.04

4.53

