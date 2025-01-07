Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
29.4
22.71
23.42
25.02
yoy growth (%)
29.46
-3.03
-6.39
5.91
Raw materials
-17.87
-13.33
-10.89
-13.63
As % of sales
60.78
58.7
46.51
54.47
Employee costs
-4.19
-3.77
-4.66
-4.58
As % of sales
14.26
16.62
19.9
18.31
Other costs
-4.87
-4.38
-5.4
-4.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.58
19.28
23.05
19.43
Operating profit
2.46
1.22
2.46
1.94
OPM
8.36
5.39
10.52
7.77
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.4
-0.41
-0.26
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
-0.31
Other income
0.44
0.34
0.17
0.14
Profit before tax
2.5
1.09
2.15
1.51
Taxes
-0.63
-0.4
-0.54
-0.37
Tax rate
-25.39
-36.5
-25.22
-24.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.86
0.69
1.61
1.13
Exceptional items
0
0.15
-0.19
0
Net profit
1.86
0.84
1.41
1.13
yoy growth (%)
120.03
-40.15
24.87
75.54
NPM
6.34
3.73
6.04
4.53
