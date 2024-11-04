Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

KAYCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial result along with limited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30 September 2024 Resignation of Mrs. Manimegalai Arumugam from the Position of Director with effect from closing hours of November 04, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 15 Jul 2024

KAYCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 02/08/2024 has been revised to 01/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 02/08/2024 has been revised to 01/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) This is to inform in terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) and with reference to our letter referred above that our Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. August 01, 2024 considered and approved, Un-audited Financial Results as required under Regulations 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations for the First Quarter ending June 30, 2024 together with the LRR of the Statutory Auditor of the Company; (Annexure I) Resignation of Mr. Mohit Dubey as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company; (Annexure II) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 16 Apr 2024

KAYCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024 and To consider and recommend the Final dividend for Financial year ended March 31 2024. Accordingly we are to inform further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in continuation of our letter referred above that the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company will remain closed for all designated persons and their immediate relatives from Monday April 1 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024 with due approval of the Board at its aforementioned meeting. You are requested to take the same in your records. Yours Faithfully Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) To declare a final dividend of Rs. 1.20/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and additionally a special dividend of Rs. 0.80/- per equity share of the Rs.10/- resulting in total Dividend of Rs.2/- per share for the financial year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 26 Dec 2023