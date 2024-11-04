|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|KAYCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial result along with limited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30 September 2024 Resignation of Mrs. Manimegalai Arumugam from the Position of Director with effect from closing hours of November 04, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|KAYCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 02/08/2024 has been revised to 01/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 02/08/2024 has been revised to 01/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) This is to inform in terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) and with reference to our letter referred above that our Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. August 01, 2024 considered and approved, Un-audited Financial Results as required under Regulations 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations for the First Quarter ending June 30, 2024 together with the LRR of the Statutory Auditor of the Company; (Annexure I) Resignation of Mr. Mohit Dubey as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company; (Annexure II) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|KAYCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024 and To consider and recommend the Final dividend for Financial year ended March 31 2024. Accordingly we are to inform further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in continuation of our letter referred above that the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company will remain closed for all designated persons and their immediate relatives from Monday April 1 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024 with due approval of the Board at its aforementioned meeting. You are requested to take the same in your records. Yours Faithfully Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) To declare a final dividend of Rs. 1.20/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and additionally a special dividend of Rs. 0.80/- per equity share of the Rs.10/- resulting in total Dividend of Rs.2/- per share for the financial year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|26 Dec 2023
|KAYCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2023 with due approval of the Board at its aforementioned meeting. KAYCEE INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 02 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results / Other business. This is to inform in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI Regulation 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) and with reference to our letter referred above that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. February 02, 2024, considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results as required under Regulations 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 together with the Limited Review report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company. A copy of the same will be uploaded on the Companys website http://www.kayceeindustries.com. Further, Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI LODR Regulations an extract of the aforesaid financial results in the manner prescribed under the SEBI Listing Regulations will be published in relevant newspapers within time stipulated. The Meeting commenced at 1.00 P.M. and closed at 1.50 P.M. The above is for information and dissemination to the public at large. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024) This is to inform in pursuance of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulation that our Board at its meeting held on February 02, 2023, subject approval of the shareholder approved the re-appointment of Mr. Raman Krishnamoorthy, Manager cum Chief Operating Officer for a term of three years effective from April 01, 2024 as recommended by Nomination and Remuneration Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.02.2024)
