Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, KAYCEE INDUSTRIES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE KAYCEE INDUSTRIES LTD. (504084) RECORD DATE 06.07.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 04 (Four) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 05/07/2024 DR-667/2024-2025 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE813G01015 of Rs.100/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 05/07/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 10/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.07.2024)