Kaycee Industries Ltd Split

1,267.25
(5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Kaycee Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split28 May 20245 Jul 20246 Jul 202410010
Outcome of the Board meeting In terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015, as amended, we wish to inform you that the Company has fixed the Record date as July 06, 2024 for the Sub-division/Split of Equity Shares and Issue of Bonus Equity shares. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.06.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, KAYCEE INDUSTRIES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE KAYCEE INDUSTRIES LTD. (504084) RECORD DATE 06.07.2024 PURPOSE Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs. 100/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs. 10/- Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 05/07/2024 DR-667/2024-2025 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE813G01015 of Rs.100/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 05/07/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 10/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.07.2024) New ISIN INE813G01023 (Source NSDL) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240701-22 dated July 01, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code KAYCEE INDUSTRIES LTD. (504084) New ISIN No. INE813G01023 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.100/- to Rs.10/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 05-07-2024 (DR- 667/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 03.07.2024)

