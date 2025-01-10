To The Members Kaycee Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of KAYCEE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024. the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the " financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31.2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAns) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAr) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report

Sr. No Key Audit Matter Auditors response 1 IND AS 116 Leases is applicable from 1 April 2019 and has introduced a new lease accounting model wherein lessees are required to recognise a right of use (ROU) asset and a lease liability in their Balance Sheet in respect of contracts which qualify as a lease. With respect to the leasehold land, for which the company is the lessee, INDAS 116 has been implemented. The incremental borrowing rate (IBR) method has been applied where the implicit rate in a lease is not readily determinable The company has accordingly disclosed the ROU asset in line with the Standard. Because of the judgements which have been applied and the estimates made in determining the impact of INDAS 116, this Is considered as a "Key audit matter". The Gross value of the ROU asset has been capitalised at Rs. 644 71 lakhs as of 31 Mar 2024 (WDV Rs. 497.75 lakhs). In view of the significance of the value, the following audit procedures have been applied by us to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence (1) Assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policy for leases as per the relevant IND AS 116 (2) Assessed the discount rates applied in determining lease liabilities (3) Evaluated and tested the companys internal control processes in relation to lease identification assessment, assessment ot terms and conditions of the lease contract and the disclosure of the ROU asset. (4) Capitalisation of the carrying amount of the ROU asset comprising upfront lease deposit and future lease payments (5) Assessed the adequacy of the disclosures included in the financial statements (6) Amortisation of the carrying value of the ROU asset paid over the penod of the lease.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis. Board s Report including Annexures to Board s Report, Business Responsibility Report. Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, Board s Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and. in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the IND AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India including the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities: selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process,

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone IND AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act. we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with respect to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the annual financial statements made by the management and the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up

to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Annual financial results of the Company to express an opinion on the annual standalone financial results

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, Individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1, As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid IND AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules. 2014 to the extent applicable.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f} With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations, which would impact its financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) The management has represented that, to the best of Its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries:

(v) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies). including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(vi) Based on such audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause.(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (iv) and (v) above, contain any material mis-statements,

(vii) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software except that audit trail was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes .

Further the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention

(viii) The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with

Section 123 of the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order. 2020 ( the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For R Subramanian and Company LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 004137S/S200041 Kartik Subramanian Place: Mumbai Partner Date : 28 May 2024 Membership No:209698 UDIN No.: 24209698BKAGPQ1304

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Kaycee Industries Limited of even date)]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act. 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kaycee Industries Limited (the "Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAO, These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of matenal misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI

For R Subramanian and Company LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 004137S/S200041 Kartik Subramanian Place: Mumbai Partner Membership No: 209698 Date : 28 May 2024 UDINno: 24209698BKAGPQ1304

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of

our report to the Members of Kaycee Industries Limited of even date)

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of two years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the records produced to us, the company did not own any freehold properties as at the Balance Sheet date. In respect of immovable properties in the form of leasehold building, which has been taken on lease and disclosed as right-of use assets in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the company, where the company is the lessee in the agreement.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The inventory of Finished Goods, Raw Material and Work in Progress has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

b. The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits from any bank in excess of Rs. 5 crores. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. During the year, the Company has not made investments in. provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the

Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to the investments made.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi We have reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to rules made by the Central government for the maintenance of cost records under sub section 1 of Section 148 of the Act in respect of companys products and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax {GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance. Income-tax. Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST. Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax. Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax. Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income- tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. According to the information and explanations given to us

a. The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. The company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter for loans taken borrowings from financial institutions or banks or any other lender.

c. The Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable

d. The funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, have not been used during the year for long term basis.

e. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or Joint Ventures and therefore raising of funds to meet obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or Joint Ventures, is not applicable to the Company.

f. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or Joint Ventures and therefore raising of loans on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or Joint Ventures, is not applicable to the Company

x. According to the information and explanations given to us

a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us

a. No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. No whistle blower complaints have been received during the year, by the company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to March 2024

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act. 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. As per the information and explanations given to us

a. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b. The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi){d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and so, the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors is not applicable.

xix On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report, about the capability of the company in meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. a. The company is not required to comply with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act with respect to the transfer of unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year.

b. The company is not required to comply with the provisions of subsection (6) of Section 135 of the Companies Act with respect to the transfer of any amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, to a special account.

xxi. Consolidated financial statements are not applicable to the company and therefore qualifications or adverse remarks in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the respective companies to be included in the consolidated financial statements, are not applicable.