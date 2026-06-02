Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end in green as IT Sector Sparks Rally Amid Positive Global Technology Cues

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher on June 2, 2026, with the Nifty 50 rising 101 points to close at 23,483.55 and the Sensex gaining 382 points to settle at 74,649.84. The recovery was largely driven by a strong rally in IT stocks, supported by positive global technology sentiment, growing optimism around artificial intelligence (AI), and strong buying in large-cap technology companies such as TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies. While consumer-focused sectors also witnessed selective buying, banking and financial stocks remained under pressure due to concerns over elevated crude oil prices and inflation risks. The session reflected improving investor confidence as domestic buying and attractive valuations helped markets bounce back after four consecutive days of decline.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,483.55 up 100.95 points 0.43%)

Sensex ended at 74,649.84, up 382.50 points (0.52%)

Nifty Bank settled at 53,714.65, up 71.55 points (0.13%)

Top Gainers

1. Tata Consultancy Services Limited – closing at 2,451.10 up by 6.69%

2. Infosys Limited – closing at 1,270.00 up by 5.61%

3. HCL Technologies Limited – closing at 1,244.90 up by 4.17%

4. Adani Enterprises Limited – closing at 2,972.00 up by 2.15%

5. Wipro Limited – closing at 210.10 up by 1.79%

Top Losers

1. NTPC Limited – closing at 367.40 down by 2.98%

2. Axis Bank Limited – closing at 1,253.40 down by 1.76%

3. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited – closing at 282.00 down by 1.45%

4. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited – closing at 579.40 down by 1.22%

5. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited – closing at 1,277.00 down by 1.04%

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Nifty IT (+4.23%)

• IT emerged as the best-performing sector as investors continued buying technology stocks for the third consecutive session.

• Strong global technology sentiment, positive earnings from companies like Snowflake, and growing confidence in AI-driven spending boosted the sector.

• Expectations of future US Federal Reserve rate cuts, attractive valuations after the recent correction, and a weaker rupee supporting export earnings further strengthened investor confidence in Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and other IT companies.

Nifty Consumer Durables (+1.30%)

• Consumer durable stocks gained on bargain buying after recent weakness.

• Investors remained optimistic that improving domestic demand and stable consumption trends could support future earnings growth despite broader market uncertainties.

Nifty FMCG (+0.76%)

• FMCG stocks attracted defensive buying as investors preferred stable earnings businesses amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

• Expectations of healthy consumer demand and resilient cash flows supported the sector despite inflation concerns.

Nifty India Defence (+0.74%)

• Defence stocks advanced on continued optimism surrounding government spending, strong order books, and long-term defence modernisation programs.

• Investors remained positive on the sector’s earnings visibility despite broader market volatility.

Nifty Pharma (-0.86%)

• Pharma stocks witnessed profit booking after recent outperformance.

• Investors rotated funds into high-growth sectors like IT while booking gains in defensive healthcare counters.

Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank (-0.59%) & Nifty Private Bank (-0.22%)

• Financial stocks remained under pressure for the fifth consecutive session amid concerns over rising crude oil prices and inflation risks.

• Brent crude remained near $94 per barrel as stalled US-Iran negotiations kept energy prices elevated. • Higher oil prices could limit future RBI rate cuts and weigh on economic growth expectations, negatively impacting banking and financial sector sentiment.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

Strong Rally in IT Stocks Led the Market Recovery

The biggest driver of today’s rally was the sharp surge in the IT sector, with the Nifty IT index gaining over 4%. Stocks such as Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Persistent Systems witnessed strong buying after positive global technology cues. Optimism around AI-driven demand, cloud spending, and improving software sector outlook boosted investor confidence.

Positive Global Technology Sentiment and AI Optimism

Investor sentiment improved after strong earnings and guidance from global software companies like Snowflake. Further support came from gains in US technology stocks, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 touching record highs. Comments from Nvidia highlighting the growing role of software in AI adoption strengthened expectations that AI-related spending will continue to drive growth for IT companies.

Domestic Investors Absorbed FII Selling

Although Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to sell shares following MSCI index rebalancing, strong buying from Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) helped absorb much of the selling pressure. Attractive valuations in large-cap stocks encouraged investors to accumulate quality companies, supporting the market’s recovery.

Bargain Buying and Improved Domestic Confidence

After four consecutive sessions of decline, investors engaged in bargain hunting, supported by relatively healthy domestic indicators such as stable economic activity, strong auto sales, and comfortable liquidity conditions. Markets also recovered as traders became less concerned about immediate US-Iran escalation and focused on upcoming factors such as monsoon progress, RBI policy decisions, and inflation trends.

Summary-

June 2, 2026, reflected a strong recovery in the Indian stock market as a sharp rally in IT stocks helped benchmark indices snap their recent losing streak despite continued weakness in financial stocks.

• IT stocks emerged as the biggest winners, supported by strong global technology sentiment, growing optimism around AI-driven spending, positive earnings from global software companies, and expectations of future US Federal Reserve rate cuts.

• Consumer Durables, FMCG, Defence, Auto, and Realty sectors also traded higher as investors engaged in bargain buying and preferred sectors with stable demand outlook and strong earnings visibility.

• Banking and Financial Services stocks remained under pressure due to concerns over elevated crude oil prices, inflation risks, and uncertainty surrounding future RBI rate cuts. Pharma stocks witnessed profit booking as investors shifted funds toward high-growth sectors such as information technology after the recent rally.

With Nifty 50 rising 100.95 points (+0.43%), Sensex gaining 382.50 points (+0.52%), and Bank Nifty advancing 71.55 points (+0.13%), investor sentiment improved on the back of a massive IT sector rally, positive global technology cues, strong domestic institutional buying, attractive large-cap valuations, and bargain hunting after four consecutive sessions of market decline.