Benefits of Investing

01

Single Account For All Investment Goals

Execute trading investments through futures trading, options trading, stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, etc. seamlessly in one place and achieve your financial goals.

02

Hassle-Free Trading Platform

IIFL Capital Services` Trading Demat account seamlessly integrates with your NRE or NRO PIS bank account for a hassle-free investment and smooth daily trading experience.

03

In-House Research Recommendations

IIFL Capital Services trading account comes with various research-based reports about trading & recommendations on how to do trading to make the best investments.

04

Customized Portfolio Management Services

IIFL Capital Services Ltd offers tailor-made portfolio management and financial advisory services based on your risk profile. We also monitor & rebalance your portfolio regularly to maximize your goals.

05

Seamless 

Onboarding

IIFL Capital Services Ltd offers multiple Bank tie-ups for seamless Trading and Demat account opening through Web ipv based online account opening.

06

Competitive Brokerage Structure

IIFL Capital Services Ltd offers customized and competitive brokerage plans considering your trading requirements.

NRI Product Offerings

IPOs/ FPOs
Equity Trading
Equity Marketing
F&O Trading
Commodity Currencies
Mutual Funds
Portfolio Management Services (PMS)
Alternate Investment Funds (AIF)
Bonds & Corporate Deposite
Insurance
  • correct icon

    NRE Bank Account

  • correct icon

    NRO Bank Account

  • correct icon

    NRE PIS Account Not Mandatory

  • correct icon

    NRO Non PIS Account Not Mandatory

  • correct icon

    Equity Trading

  • correct icon

    Equity Trading

  • correct icon

    Equity Marketing

  • correct icon

    Equity Marketing

  • correct icon

    F&O Trading

  • correct icon

    F&O Trading

    • correct icon

      Mutual Funds

    • correct icon

      Portfolio Management Services (PMS)

      • correct icon

        Bonds & Corporate Deposite

      • correct icon

        Bonds & Corporate Deposite

      • correct icon

        Insurance

      To Activate IIFL NRE or NRO Trading and Demat account you need the following

      NRE Saving Bank Account
      NRE PIS Bank Account
      NRO Saving Bank Account
      NRO Settlement / Non PIS Bank Accounts*

      Bank Accounts

      01

      NRE Demat Account
      NRO Demat Account

      Demat Account

      02

      NRE Trading Account
      NRO Trading Account

      Trading Account

      03

      NRI Documents Checklist

      Passport
Visa
Pan
Overseas Address Proof
PIS Permission Letter
Proof of Bank Account
      • correct icon

        Valid Indian Or Overseas Passport

      • correct icon

        For Overseas Passport OCI Card Is Mandatory If Place Of Birth Is Not India

      • correct icon

        Visa

              Steps to Open Account online

              icon

              Fill the appliction from Online by verifying email or mobile number

              icon

              Upload all self-attested kyc Documents

              icon

              Digital in personal verification by uploading 5 SEC VIDEO

              icon

              Download and print the prefilled account opening from for your signatures

              icon

              Register for Pan Emudra for digital signing the account opening form

              Access multiple benefits in One App

              With IIFL SECURIES app, enjoy best-in-class features for robust investing journey.

              Effortless Tracking

              Effortless Tracking

              Track your favourite stocks from your home screen and set customized and actionable alerts

              Research, Learn & forecast

              Research, Learn & forecast

              Get in-depth analysis in astyle that suits you whether you’re a fundamental investor or a technical player

              Lightening fast streaming

              Lightening fast streaming

              Get live charts with 230+ indicators and access to an advanced 20-level market depth

              Frequently Asked Question

              Who can open an NRI 3in1 Account with IIFL Capital Services Ltd?

              An NRI, OCI & mariner/seafarer can open a 3in1 Account permitting Investment in & Trading of Indian Securities on Indian Stock Exchanges

              Why Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS)?

              An NRI, OCI & mariner/seafarer can open a 3in1 Account permitting Investment in & Trading of Indian Securities on Indian Stock Exchanges

              What are the regulations for NRls to invest in India?

              An NRI, OCI & mariner/seafarer can open a 3in1 Account permitting Investment in & Trading of Indian Securities on Indian Stock Exchanges

              What are the charges to opening IIFL Trading and demat account

              An NRI, OCI & mariner/seafarer can open a 3in1 Account permitting Investment in & Trading of Indian Securities on Indian Stock Exchanges

              If an NRI is already holding a NRE PIS permission with another Bank can we open a fresh PIS permission?

              An NRI, OCI & mariner/seafarer can open a 3in1 Account permitting Investment in & Trading of Indian Securities on Indian Stock Exchanges

