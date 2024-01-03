NRI Services
Make India Your Preferred
Investment Destination
IPOs
Derivatives
Equity’s & ETFs
Mutual Funds
Single Account For All Investment Goals
Execute trading investments through futures trading, options trading, stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, etc. seamlessly in one place and achieve your financial goals.
Hassle-Free Trading Platform
IIFL Capital Services` Trading Demat account seamlessly integrates with your NRE or NRO PIS bank account for a hassle-free investment and smooth daily trading experience.
In-House Research Recommendations
IIFL Capital Services trading account comes with various research-based reports about trading & recommendations on how to do trading to make the best investments.
Customized Portfolio Management Services
IIFL Capital Services Ltd offers tailor-made portfolio management and financial advisory services based on your risk profile. We also monitor & rebalance your portfolio regularly to maximize your goals.
Seamless
Onboarding
IIFL Capital Services Ltd offers multiple Bank tie-ups for seamless Trading and Demat account opening through Web ipv based online account opening.
Competitive Brokerage Structure
IIFL Capital Services Ltd offers customized and competitive brokerage plans considering your trading requirements.
NRE Bank Account
NRO Bank Account
NRE PIS Account Not Mandatory
NRO Non PIS Account Not Mandatory
Equity Trading
Equity Trading Equity Trading
Equity Marketing
Equity Marketing Equity Marketing
F&O Trading
F&O Trading F&O Trading
Mutual Funds
Portfolio Management Services (PMS) Portfolio Management Services (PMS)
Bonds & Corporate Deposite
Bonds & Corporate Deposite Bonds & Corporate Deposite
Insurance
NRE Saving Bank Account
NRE PIS Bank Account
NRO Saving Bank Account
NRO Settlement / Non PIS Bank Accounts*
Bank Accounts
NRE Demat Account
NRO Demat Account
Demat Account
NRE Trading Account
NRO Trading Account
Trading Account
Valid Indian Or Overseas Passport
For Overseas Passport OCI Card Is Mandatory If Place Of Birth Is Not India
Visa
Fill the appliction from Online by verifying email or mobile number
Upload all self-attested kyc Documents
Digital in personal verification by uploading 5 SEC VIDEO
Download and print the prefilled account opening from for your signatures
Register for Pan Emudra for digital signing the account opening form
With IIFL SECURIES app, enjoy best-in-class features for robust investing journey.
Track your favourite stocks from your home screen and set customized and actionable alerts
Get in-depth analysis in astyle that suits you whether you’re a fundamental investor or a technical player
Get live charts with 230+ indicators and access to an advanced 20-level market depth
An NRI, OCI & mariner/seafarer can open a 3in1 Account permitting Investment in & Trading of Indian Securities on Indian Stock Exchanges
An NRI, OCI & mariner/seafarer can open a 3in1 Account permitting Investment in & Trading of Indian Securities on Indian Stock Exchanges
An NRI, OCI & mariner/seafarer can open a 3in1 Account permitting Investment in & Trading of Indian Securities on Indian Stock Exchanges
An NRI, OCI & mariner/seafarer can open a 3in1 Account permitting Investment in & Trading of Indian Securities on Indian Stock Exchanges
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.