To the Members of

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of

Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income,

Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information in which are included the Returns for the year ended on that date audited by the branch auditor of the Company?s branch located at Bangladesh (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of report of branch auditor on separate financial , except for the possibleinformation effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with

Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

As described in Note 44 to the standalone financial statements, pending outcome of the Securities and

Exchange Board of India?s ("SEBI") investigations, we are unable to comment on the possible consequential effect thereof on any of the periods presented in the standalone financial statements and whether the Company has complied with any applicable laws and regulations. This matter was also qualified in the report of the predecessor auditors on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023. We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of

Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by ofone Branch us and with the consideration of report of the branch auditor referred to in the "Other Matters" section below is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1 Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures with respect to this area included, among others, following: The Company engages in contracts with its customers wherein revenue from such contracts are recognized at a point in time, when control of the goods or services are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. 1. Obtained an understanding of the systems, processes and controls implemented by the Company with respect to recognition of revenue on each contract, measurement of unbilled revenue and unearned revenue on its completion. Amount of revenue recognition in respect of price contracts has been identified as a Key Audit Matter considering that: 2. Involved Information Technology (‘IT?) specialists to assess the design and operating effectiveness of the key IT controls relating to revenue recognition and in particular: a) There is a risk that services rendered may not be recorded completely and correctly which may understate or overstate the revenue. y Tested the IT controls over appropriateness of revenue reports generated by the system; b) Underlying risk that services may not be recorded in the correct period due to which revenue for a particular period may be overstated or understated. 3. Verified samples on test check basis that the revenue recognized is in accordance with the applicable Indian Accounting Standard, including: c) Underlying risk that incorrect / inaccurate unearned income may be recognised leading to misstatement of revenue recognition. y Verification of the and documents to ensure appropriate identification of performance obligations, determination and allocation of transaction price (based on management estimate) basis the relevant performance obligation and that each party?s rights and obligations regarding the goods or services to be transferred and payment terms are identified and contracts have commercial substance; y We performed test of details and tested on a sample basis contracts and documents for unearned revenue and amounts included in contract assets. y We tested the arithmetical accuracy of the calculation of accrual of export benefits and prevailing discount on e-Scrips. 4. Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures made in standalone financial statements in compliance with applicable Indian Accounting Standards and applicable financial reporting framework. 2 Impairment of investments in and loans granted to subsidiaries and joint ventures Our audit procedures included the following: Impairment of the Company?s investments in and loans granted to subsidiaries and joint ventures and other receivables from subsidiaries and joint ventures (Also refer Note 2.2(o), 4, 6 and 10 to the standalone financial statements) As at March 31, 2024, the Company has investments in and loans granted to subsidiaries and joint ventures amounting of Rs 45,712.47 crore and of Rs 14,250.69 crore respectively. 1. We obtained an understanding, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Company?s key controls related to impairment evaluation process. 2. We evaluated the cash flow forecasts by comparing them to the approved budgets and our understanding of the internal and external factors. We also assessed the reasonableness of the forecasts by comparing the same to past results and other supporting evidence. The Company accounts for above investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures at cost / amortized cost. As per requirement of Ind AS 36 "Impairment of assets", the management reviews at each reporting period whether there are any indicators of impairment of the investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures and where impairment indicators exist, the management estimates the recoverable amounts of the investments, being higher of fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. The value in use of the underlying businesses is determined based on the discounted cash flow projections. Significant judgements are required to determine the key assumptions used in the discounted cash flow models, such as discount rate, growth rate and future operating and finance cost based on management?s view of future business prospects. 3. We obtained and involved valuation specialist to assess the sensitivity analysis made by the management on key assumptions used for impairment assessment. 4. We compared the carrying values of the investments and loans to subsidiaries with their respective net assets values and earnings for the period. 5. We have tested the mathematical accuracy of the cash flow projections and fair valuation computation; 6. We evaluated the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements for compliance with the requirement of Ind AS 36 ‘Impairment of Assets?. Considering the materiality of the amount involved, and significant management judgement required for valuation, Impairment of investments in and loans granted to subsidiaries and joint ventures has determined to be a key audit matter in the current year audit.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial

Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Director?s report and Management Discussion and Analysis but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. As described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, pending outcome of the Securities and Exchange

Board of India?s ("SEBI") investigations, we are unable to comment on the possible consequential effect thereof on any of the periods presented in the standalone financial statements and whether the Company has complied with any applicable laws and regulations. Accordingly, we are unable to conclude whether or not the other information is materially misstated with respect to this matter.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the

Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditor?s responsibilities for Audit of the standalone financial statements.

Other Matters a) We did not audit the financial statements of 1 branch included in the standalone financial statements of the Company, whose financial statements reflect total assets of Rs 11.54 crore as at March 31, 2024 and total revenues of Rs 13.29 crore for the year ended on that date, as considered in the financial statements of this branch. The financial statements of this branch has been audited by the branch auditor whose report has been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this branch, is based solely on the report of such branch auditor. This branch is located outside India whose financial statements has been prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in their respective country and which has been audited by branch auditor under generally accepted auditing standards applicable in their respective country.

The Company?s Management has converted the financial statements of such branch located outside India from accounting principles generally accepted in their respective country to accounting principles generally accepted in India.

These conversion adjustments have not been audited. Our opinion on the financial statements, in so far as it relates to the financial statements of such branch located outside India is based on the report of branch auditor and the conversion adjustments prepared by the Management of the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, this financial statement is not material to the Company. b) The standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, were audited by another auditor. They had modifiedtheir report dated

May 30, 2023 with respect to matter as described in

Basis for Qualification Opinion section above. Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report)

Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matter specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and except, for the possible effect of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion above, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branch not visited by us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion section above and for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(j)

(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g).

(c) The reports on the accounts of the branch office of the Company audited under Section

143(8) of the Act by branch auditors have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report.

(d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and

Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and with the returns received from the branch not visited by us.

(e) Except for the matter described in the Basis of

Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(f) The matter described in Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on

March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(h) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected there with are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above and as stated in paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under

Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(j)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(i) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements

– Refer Note 37 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts

– Refer Note 33 to the standalone financial statements; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 42(a) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of it?s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 42(b) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. (Refer Note 13 to the standalone financial statements) vi. Reporting on Audit Trail:

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used various accounting software(s) for maintaining its revenue records and transactions for the year ended March 31, 2024, which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

Also, based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, that was enabled at the application and the database level.

Further, the audit trail facility has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software, except for certain direct changes to data when using certain access rights at the application level in respect of which the audit trail facility has not operated throughout the year and also at the database level in respect of which the audit trail facility has not operated for most part of the year, for all relevant transactions recorded in this accounting software. Further, during the course of our examination, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Refer Note 49 to the standalone financial statements.

3. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits prescribed under Section 197 of the Act and the rules thereunder.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Samip Shah

Partner

Membership No. 128531 UDIN: 24128531BKFFVC1214

Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 02, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditor?s Report on even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited for the year ended

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section

143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by

Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Director?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of the branch which is included in the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements.

We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of financial information of such branch included in the standalone financial statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the other branch included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by other auditor, such other auditor remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Samip Shah

Partner

Membership No. 128531 UDIN: 24128531BKFFVC1214

Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 02, 2024

Annexure B to Independent Auditors? Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? in the Independent Auditors?

Report] i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets. B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets were physically verified management according to a phased programme designed to cover all items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of Property, plant and equipment and right of use assets have been physically verified by Management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the by the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except for the following:

Description of Property Gross carrying value in the standalone financial statements (Rs in crore) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of Company Reclaimed land located at the South and West Port admeasuring 1093.53 Hectares 180.18 NA NA NA The said land pertains to reclaimed land at the Mundra Port for which land allotment is being processed by Government of Gujarat (GOG). (Refer note 3(a) (viii) of standalone financial statements)

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of

Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause

3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage & procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crore in aggregate from Banks/financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to file quarterly returns / statements with such Banks / financial institutions. iii. (a) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has provided loans, stood guarantee and provided security to Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Others and details of which are as follows:

(Rs in crore)

Loans Guarantees Security^ Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Subsidiaries 13,133.04 4,139.03 - - Joint Ventures - 183.30 - - Others - - - Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiaries 14,252.00 11,410.45 1,038.37* - Joint Ventures 204.76 1,584.47 32.57@ - Others 33.00 - -

* Against the security provided, the outstanding loans as at March 31, 2024 is 93.75 crore. @ Against the security provided, the outstanding loans as at March 31, 2024 is 334.47 crore.

^ It represents the carrying value of securities created in the books of account as at March 31, 2024. It only includes the securities given for the borrowings of other entities and does not include the value of subservient charge.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions in relation to investments made, guarantees provided, securities given and grant of all loans are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. (c) (i) In case of the loans, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated.

Except for following, the borrowers have been regular in the repayment of the principal and payment of interest. The details of the same are follows:

Name of the entity Amount (Rs in crore) Due Date Date of Payment Extent of delay Remarks, if any Adani Murmugao Port 29.61 31-03-2023 Various dates 29 161 days Terminal Private Limited Adani Kandla Bulk Terminal Private Limited 6.54 31-03-2023 17-04-2023 17 days Pertains to interest accrued Adani Ennore Container Terminal Private Limited 12.75 31-03-2023 Various dates 13 – 42 days

(ii) In case of the loans which are repayable on demand, during the year, the Company has not demanded such loans. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest, wherever applicable, has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular (Refer reporting under Clause

(iii)(f) below).

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loan granted to companies.

(e) According to the information and explanation provided to us, there were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans or advances in the nature of loan given to the same parties. For the purpose of this reporting, renewal, extension or fresh loan granted after it becomes overdue has only be considered.

(f) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans and / or advances in the nature of loans, including to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Act either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither, directly or indirectly, granted any loan, or provided guarantee or security to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order with respect to section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Also, there are no amounts outstanding as on March 31, 2024, which are in the nature of deposits.

vi. The provisions of sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the services of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, details of statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Demanded (Rs in crore) Amount Paid (Rs in crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Customs Act, 1962 Custom 2.00 - June, 2008 High Court of Gujarat Duty 0.19 0.05* July, 2003 Assistant Commissioner of Customs, Mundra Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 11.21 4.50* December, 2004 to March, 2006 Supreme Court 173.63 - April, 2004 to September, 2011 High Court of Gujarat 0.61 - September, 2009 to March, 2010 Commissioner of Service Tax, Ahmedabad 500.34 - October, 2011 to March, 2017 Commissioner/ Additional, Commissioner of Service Tax, Ahmedabad 6.72 - April, 2004 to August, 2009 High Court of Gujarat 0.17 - April, 2009 to March, 2011 Commissioner of Service Tax, Ahmedabad

Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2.28 - AY 2011-12 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 28.75 24.00# AY 2017-18 to AY 2018-19 and AY 2022-23 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) 4.04 - AY 2017-18 to AY 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal)

*This amount includes the amount paid under proof of protest #Adjusted against the refund of subsequent years.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income tax Assessment of the Company.

Accordingly, the provision stated in clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the

Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the

Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

Accordingly, reporting under the Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company. x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made private placement of fully paid non-cumulative redeemable preference shares during the year and the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act, have been complied with. The amount raised has been used for the purposes for which they were raised. xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the

Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our audit report on the standalone financial statements, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of

India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment

Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank)

Directions, 2016) does not have any Core

Investment Company as part of its group.

Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable to the Company. xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3 (xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, there were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in note 29 to the financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the

Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund specified in schedule

VII of the Act or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with schedule VII to the Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(a) and Clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Samip Shah

Partner

Membership No. 128531 UDIN: 24128531BKFFVC1214

Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 02, 2024

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ADANI PORTS AND SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2(i) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? in the

Independent Auditors? Report of even date to the Members of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financialstatements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the material weakness described in Basis for Qualified Opinion section below on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial statements as at March 31, 2024, and such internal financial statements were operating effectively as of March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financialstatements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, and we have issued a qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us, based on our audit, and pending outcome of the

SEBI investigation as explained in the ‘Basis of Qualified opinion? of our Independent Auditors? report, the

Company does not have an internal control system for identifying and confirming related party relationships, which could potentially result in non-compliance with laws and regulations.

A ‘material weakness? is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the company?s annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Management and Board of Director?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance

Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the

Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section

143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the

Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of internal financialcontrols with reference to standalone financial statements their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Company?s internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company?s internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Samip Shah

Partner

Membership No. 128531 UDIN: 24128531BKFFVC1214

Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 02, 2024