Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

ADANI PORTS AND SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

ADANI PORTS AND SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any Audited Financial Results of the COmpany. The Board has recommended a dividend Rs. 6/- (@ 300%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholder at the ensuing AGM.. Press Release Outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd May, 2024. Fixation of Record date for entitlement of the members to receive dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024