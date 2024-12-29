|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|ADANI PORTS AND SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|ADANI PORTS AND SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any Audited Financial Results of the COmpany. The Board has recommended a dividend Rs. 6/- (@ 300%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholder at the ensuing AGM.. Press Release Outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd May, 2024. Fixation of Record date for entitlement of the members to receive dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|ADANI PORTS AND SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 1st February, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 1st February, 2024 and Submission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)
The new order brings the total tug orders for Adani Ports to 13, aimed at modernizing the fleet to ensure efficient and reliable port operations.Read More
Adani Ports processed 293.7 MMT of cargo in the first eleven months of 2024, a 7% increase over the same time last year.Read More
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
The company recorded a 40% year-over-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter, which ended in September 2024.Read More
The partnership aims to integrate advanced technologies into logistics and trading platforms, creating synergies between the two companies.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.Read More
The Nifty was down 143 points at 24,224, and the Sensex was down 465 points at 79,241.Read More
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd reported a 9.5% year-on-year rise in total cargo to 37.3 million tonnes in JulyRead More
Total volume handled by APSEZ during Q1FY25 was 109 million metric tonnes (MMT), up 7.6% year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter.Read More
The project is still in the planning stages and the entire amount of investment needed has not yet been decidedRead More
