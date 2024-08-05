Adani Ports July Cargo Rises 9.5% on Year

Total cargo handled by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd rose 9.5% year-on-year to 37.3 million tonnes in July. The growth in cargo was primarily driven by containers, which grew 18% year-on-year, the company said.
Adani Ports handled a total cargo of 146.3 million tonnes in Apr-Jul, the first four months of 2024-25, up 8.0% year-on-year. The growth in cargo during Apr-Jul was also primarily driven by an 18% increase in containers and a 9% rise in liquids and gas, the company said.
Logistics assets witnessed strong growth in Apr-Jul, with rail volumes growing 17% year-on-year to 0.21 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) and volumes under the government’s General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme growing 28% year-on-year to 7.42 million tonnes.
