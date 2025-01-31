Dr. Lal PathLabs Q3 Profit Up 19% YoY, Announces ₹6 Dividend

Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. posted a net profit of ₹98 crore for the quarter ended Q3 FY25, up by 19% from the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue also grew by around 11% YoY at ₹596.7 crore as volumes increased and the company saw greater penetration into the markets.

Growth in core markets and newer geographies comprise the West and South regions mainly led to growth with the West accounting for 15% of all revenues. EBITDA grew 9.5% YoY to ₹154 crore, though margins contracted slightly to 25.8% from 26.1% last year reflecting cost pressures. The company declared a third interim dividend of ₹6 per share (60% on a face value of ₹10) for FY25.

The ex-dividend record date is February 5, 2025. It is payable within 30 days. Volumes testing rose by 10% in Q3. The growth is due to full test packages that include hyperthyroidism and diabetes. SwasthFit- Company’s preventive healthcare package picked up well, especially in the smaller towns and cities, which contributes to volume growth.

It would mean investing more in digital infrastructure, AI, and genomics to improve efficiency and allow earlier diagnosis. The company has not raised test prices in nearly two years, and the growth was coming from more patients getting tested and increased reach of services.

“Strategic expansion and deep market penetration continue to be our key growth drivers,” said Managing Director Dr. Om Manchanda. Executive Chairman Dr. Arvind Lal elaborated on how AI and genomics are helping to drive diagnostic efficiency and meet the evolving needs of healthcare.

This strong volume-led growth, steady profitability, and continued investment in technology would place this leader of a diagnostic firm, Dr. Lal PathLabs, well-positioned to further expand into the diagnostics market.