|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
1.84%
2.02%
2.02%
2.02%
2.02%
Indian
52.07%
52.57%
52.57%
52.57%
52.57%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
39.71%
38.13%
35.84%
34.91%
33.49%
Non-Institutions
6.03%
6.96%
9.23%
10.11%
11.48%
Total Non-Promoter
45.75%
45.09%
45.08%
45.02%
44.97%
Custodian
0.33%
0.3%
0.31%
0.36%
0.41%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
