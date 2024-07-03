Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd Quarterly Results

iifl-logo-icon 1
Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

660.2

601.9

545.4

538.9

601.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

660.2

601.9

545.4

538.9

601.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.9

20.6

18.4

18.3

18.1

Total Income

682.1

622.5

563.8

557.2

619.4

Total Expenditure

457.7

431.9

400.7

398.3

423.5

PBIDT

224.4

190.6

163.1

158.9

195.9

Interest

6

6

6.6

7

7.8

PBDT

218.4

184.6

156.5

151.9

188.1

Depreciation

35.3

34.7

36.6

36

35.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

48.4

44.8

32.6

34.4

43.1

Deferred Tax

3.9

-2.7

1.5

-0.7

-1.6

Reported Profit After Tax

130.8

107.8

85.8

82.2

110.7

Minority Interest After NP

1.6

1.4

1.3

0.9

1.4

Net Profit after Minority Interest

129.2

106.4

84.5

81.3

109.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

129.2

106.4

84.5

81.3

109.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

15.52

12.79

10.13

9.77

13.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

60

60

0

0

0

Equity

83.6

83.5

83.5

83.5

83.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

33.98

31.66

29.9

29.48

32.57

PBDTM(%)

33.08

30.66

28.69

28.18

31.28

PATM(%)

19.81

17.9

15.73

15.25

18.41

