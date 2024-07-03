Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
660.2
601.9
545.4
538.9
601.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
660.2
601.9
545.4
538.9
601.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.9
20.6
18.4
18.3
18.1
Total Income
682.1
622.5
563.8
557.2
619.4
Total Expenditure
457.7
431.9
400.7
398.3
423.5
PBIDT
224.4
190.6
163.1
158.9
195.9
Interest
6
6
6.6
7
7.8
PBDT
218.4
184.6
156.5
151.9
188.1
Depreciation
35.3
34.7
36.6
36
35.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
48.4
44.8
32.6
34.4
43.1
Deferred Tax
3.9
-2.7
1.5
-0.7
-1.6
Reported Profit After Tax
130.8
107.8
85.8
82.2
110.7
Minority Interest After NP
1.6
1.4
1.3
0.9
1.4
Net Profit after Minority Interest
129.2
106.4
84.5
81.3
109.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
129.2
106.4
84.5
81.3
109.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.52
12.79
10.13
9.77
13.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
60
60
0
0
0
Equity
83.6
83.5
83.5
83.5
83.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.98
31.66
29.9
29.48
32.57
PBDTM(%)
33.08
30.66
28.69
28.18
31.28
PATM(%)
19.81
17.9
15.73
15.25
18.41

