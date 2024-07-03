Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,681.2
1,525.9
1,601.9
1,150.3
1,028.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,681.2
1,525.9
1,601.9
1,150.3
1,028.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
50.8
27.5
40.5
37.8
43
Total Income
1,732
1,553.4
1,642.4
1,188.1
1,071.7
Total Expenditure
1,216.6
1,151.6
1,162.3
836
742.4
PBIDT
515.4
401.8
480.1
352.1
329.3
Interest
22.8
28.5
18.3
11.6
11.4
PBDT
492.6
373.3
461.8
340.5
317.9
Depreciation
107
112.6
70.4
56.9
52.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
115.4
84.9
107.8
76.5
67.9
Deferred Tax
-6.3
-8.4
-4.6
-4.3
2.2
Reported Profit After Tax
276.5
184.2
288.2
211.4
195
Minority Interest After NP
3.3
2
4.7
3.2
1.6
Net Profit after Minority Interest
273.2
182.2
283.5
208.2
193.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
273.2
182.2
283.5
208.2
193.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
32.88
22
34.27
25.23
23.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
120
60
Equity
83.5
83.4
83.3
83.3
83.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.65
26.33
29.97
30.6
32.01
PBDTM(%)
29.3
24.46
28.82
29.6
30.9
PATM(%)
16.44
12.07
17.99
18.37
18.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.