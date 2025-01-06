Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
459.39
374.04
302.75
255.31
Depreciation
-75.31
-69.77
-68
-31.04
Tax paid
-115.34
-93.93
-79.57
-87.33
Working capital
-358.09
332.24
134.44
87.45
Other operating items
Operating
-89.34
542.56
289.61
224.38
Capital expenditure
147
71.17
222.58
78.95
Free cash flow
57.65
613.73
512.19
303.33
Equity raised
2,294.16
1,885.68
1,501.9
1,041.1
Investing
891.19
-82.15
79.2
39.29
Financing
422.4
37.63
0
0
Dividends paid
115.71
99.11
98.93
12.27
Net in cash
3,781.11
2,554.01
2,192.22
1,396
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.