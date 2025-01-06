iifl-logo-icon 1
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,000.45
(1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

Dr Lal Pathlabs FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

459.39

374.04

302.75

255.31

Depreciation

-75.31

-69.77

-68

-31.04

Tax paid

-115.34

-93.93

-79.57

-87.33

Working capital

-358.09

332.24

134.44

87.45

Other operating items

Operating

-89.34

542.56

289.61

224.38

Capital expenditure

147

71.17

222.58

78.95

Free cash flow

57.65

613.73

512.19

303.33

Equity raised

2,294.16

1,885.68

1,501.9

1,041.1

Investing

891.19

-82.15

79.2

39.29

Financing

422.4

37.63

0

0

Dividends paid

115.71

99.11

98.93

12.27

Net in cash

3,781.11

2,554.01

2,192.22

1,396

