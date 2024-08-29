iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd Option Chain

2,928.15
(-2.53%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
600-50%₹84951.6%2,500₹0.4-20%5,400-21.73%
--2,600₹0.1-71.42%17,700-4.83%
6000%₹358.30%2,650₹0.05-66.66%3,9000%
1,8000%₹65151.27%2,700₹0.05-92.3%17,400-4.91%
1,5000%₹5650%2,800₹0.050%33,600-14.50%
9000%₹354.20%2,850₹10%12,0000%
3,3000%₹46540.9%2,900₹0.05-75%30,000-2.91%
3,9000%₹237.90%2,950₹0.1100%12,600-8.69%
17,100-6.55%₹350-7.89%3,000₹0.05-80%49,500-3.50%
7,800-23.52%₹305.35-12.43%3,050₹0.05-90%50,100-0.59%
20,700-1.42%₹253.9-7.3%3,100₹0.05-90%84,000-9.96%
21,000-2.77%₹208-3.92%3,150₹0.05-80%15,300-12.06%
33,900-9.6%₹142.75-16%3,200₹0.05-88.88%29,100-11.00%
6,300-34.37%₹115-13.43%3,250₹0.05-92.85%23,100-12.5%
38,100-15.89%₹51.05-33.31%3,300₹0.05-98.82%60,900-19.44%
26,700-10.10%₹2-93.9%3,350₹0.25-97.17%29,40010.11%
37,800-37.62%₹0.05-99.52%3,400₹53.9538.33%8,100-22.85%
10,200-40.35%₹0.45-88.46%3,450₹84-1.29%1,2000%
73,500-48.95%₹0.05-96.96%3,500₹1450%1,8000%
10,800-36.84%₹0.1-80%3,550--
12,600-59.61%₹0.05-85.71%3,600--
1,800100%₹0.15-66.66%3,650--
1,800-50%₹0.1-66.66%3,700--
6000%₹0.350%3,800--

Dr Lal Pathlabs: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.